LPL Financial Delivers Advisor Sleeve Empowering Advisors with Control and Efficiency

Innovative Solution Makes Money Management Easier for LPL Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory (RIA) firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced the delivery of Advisor Sleeve in LPL’s Model Wealth Portfolios (MWP) platform. The innovative new technology solution is designed to help advisors gain scale and efficiency in their advisory practices, while also expanding upon the functionality LPL can deliver as it enhances its wealth management platform for the future.

With Advisor Sleeve, advisors can run their own custom models in MWP, similar to what they can do in LPL’s Strategic Asset Management (SAM) and Strategic Wealth Management (SWM) platforms, where the advisor is the portfolio manager. By leveraging the centrally managed MWP platform, they are able to maintain control of managing their portfolios while gaining scale and efficiency by outsourcing operational functions, including trading execution and rebalancing.

“Advisor Sleeve is transforming advisory through centrally managed capabilities, providing advisors the ability to act as their own strategist,” said Burt White, LPL Financial managing director, Investor & Investment Solutions. “Advisors are able to deliver customized strategies in a way that is scalable and simplified, and it lays the groundwork to deliver the future of advisory at LPL.”

Leveraging the risk scoring methodology from AdvisoryWorld, a fintech firm acquired by LPL Financial in December, Advisor Sleeve allows advisors to easily build models that align to a specific investment objective, which can help them scale the investment process and more efficiently serve their clients. With costs included in the platform fee, advisors can deliver solutions best suited to their clients’ needs.

“Advisor Sleeve was designed as a solution to help make managing money easier,” said Rob Pettman, executive vice president, Products and Platforms. “The result is an easy-to-use interface that allows advisors to efficiently build their models and communicate their strategies to LPL’s institutional trading team to be implemented.”

LPL Financial advisor John Shrewsbury leverages Advisor Sleeve in his firm, GenWealth Financial Advisors, and said it has created new possibilities for him and his clients. Read more here.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Advisory World is a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial LLC.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018

Model Wealth Portfolios (MWP) are centrally managed fee-based portfolios constructed by LPL Financial Research. Investment choices include mutual funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs). The portfolios benefit from ongoing monitoring, rebalancing, and tax management services implemented by the LPL Financial Overlay Portfolio Management Group.

There is no assurance that the Advisory platforms discussed are suitable for all investors or will yield positive outcomes. The purchase of certain securities will be required to affect some of the strategies. Investing involves risks including possible loss of principal.

