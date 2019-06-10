Primoris Services Corporation to Attend Investor Conferences

DALLAS, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) (“Primoris” or “Company”) today announced that its senior management will be presenting at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 11th. Additionally, senior management will be presenting at the Three Part Advisors 2019 East Coast IDEAS Conference on Wednesday, June 12th. Both conferences are being held in Boston, Massachusetts.



A copy of the Company’s presentation will be made available for download the morning of the conferences. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Primoris’ website at www.prim.com . Once at the Investor Relations section, please select “Events & Presentations”.

ABOUT PRIMORIS

Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the largest publicly traded specialty construction and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end-markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. Growing both organically and through acquisitions, the Company’s national footprint now extends nearly nationwide and into Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com .

Company Contact

Kate Tholking

Vice President, Investor Relations

(214) 740-5615

ktholking@prim.com



