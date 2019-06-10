COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee against Community Health…

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is July 29, 2019

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on behalf of investors of Community Health Systems, Inc. ("Community Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CYH) who purchased securities between February 20, 2017 and February 27, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period).



The filed complaint alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that the Company had understated its contractual allowances;



that the Company had understated its provision for bad debts;



that, as a result, the Company had overstated its net operating revenue; and



that, as a result, the Company had understated its net loss.

On February 27, 2018 after the market closed, Community Health announced its fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results, which included a $591 million increase in contractual allowances and bad debt provisions.

On this news Community Health's shares declined by $1.06 per share, more than 17%, to close at $5.12 per share on February 28, 2018.

