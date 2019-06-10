Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Host 2019 Investor Day

Aurora, IL, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP) reminds investors that the company will host its 2019 Investor Day at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session by David Li, President and CEO, Scott Beamer, Vice President and CFO, and other members of the company’s leadership team.

The event will be webcast live beginning at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will continue until approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A link to access the webcast and supporting slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, ir.cabotcmp.com.

/EIN News/ -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is a leading global supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline operators. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading provider of performance materials to pipeline operators and the industrial wood preservation industry. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Corporate Relations Director, at 630-499-2600.

