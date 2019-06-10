Angolan Head of State congratulates Portuguese counterpart

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 10 - Angolan president João Lourenço Monday addressed a congratulatory message to his Portuguese counterpart, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on the occasion of Portugal's Day, Camões and Portuguese Communities, on June 10th.,

Angolan Head of State described June 10 as an emblematic date of Portuguese identity, in which the Portuguese unite around the great values ??and symbols of their homeland to mark with joy the deeds achieved throughout its history as nation."

"I am convinced that the ties that bind our countries and peoples will permanently be strengthened in benefit of consolidation of friendship and cooperation between Angola and Portugal”, reads the message.

The two countries’ ties date back to March 9, 1976.

Portugal is one of Angola’s main partners in the filed construction, banking, food and beverage.

While, Angola is one of the main investors in Portugal, with activities ranging from energy to telecommunications and banking.

