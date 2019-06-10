Isodiol International Inc. Announces 2018 AGM Voting Results; Provides Update on Partnership with the Asian American Trade Associations Council (AATAC)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL ) (OTCQB: ISOLF ) (FSE: LB6B.F ) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), today announces the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”), held in Mexico City, Mexico on June 6, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval as set out in the Company’s Management Information Circular, dated April 18, 2019 were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, including:

To set the number of directors of the Company for the ensuing year at four persons;

To elect Marcos Agramont, Patrick Ogle, Marvin Washington and Leonardo Matesanz as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company, or until such time as their successors are duly elected or appointed in accordance with the Company’s constating documents;

To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor;

An ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders to ratify, confirm and approve the Company’s ongoing stock option plan, as described in the accompanying Management Information Circular.

The Company is also pleased to provide an update on its Convenience Store Retail Program through its partnership with the Asian American Trade Associations Council (AATAC). The Company has received initial purchase orders for C-stores located in Florida, Arizona, and Texas. The Company is in the late stages of fulfilling these orders and anticipates it’s Fast CBD Relief™ products to be on shelves immediately.

Fast CBD Relief™ is available in the following forms:

‘The Patch’: The patch delivers fast and targeted pain relief and can be cut to size and applied to the area needed, delivering relief up to 12 hours;

‘The Cream’: Ideal for smaller areas of discomfort, this cooling cream supplies instant relief and can be applied to fingers, knees, ankles, neck, and any other areas of discomfort;

‘The Shot’: A concentrated beverage in four varieties that taste great and target specific issues, including RESCUE (relieves tension), SLEEP (promotes rest), IMMUNE (boosts immunity), and FOCUS (enhances concentration); and

‘The Roll-On’: Promoting a sense of calm and relaxation, this topical serum is fast and effective.

“We are extremely excited to kickstart our C-store program and to continue our ongoing push in the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market,” said CEO of Isodiol, Marcos Agramont. “We believe this initial purchase order is the start of a significant growth in our revenues and we look forward to further benefiting from our partnership with AATAC, in providing our consumers with easy access to our CBD products.”

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is focused on the nutritional health benefits that are derived from hemp and is a product development, sales, marketing and distribution company of hemp-based Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and solutions. Isodiol has commercialized a 99%+ pure, naturally isolated CBD, including micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for quality consumable and topical skin care products. Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs and continued international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe through the proliferation of its various brands, including the recently acquired CBD Naturals ® portfolio of brands and proprietary technologies.

About Asian American Trade Associations Council (AATAC)

The Asian American Trade Associations Council (AATAC) is composed of delegates from various business retailer groups across the country with each group having as few as a 100 or as many as 10,000 or more retail locations. The aggregate reach of AATAC is 90,000+ retail locations in the corner store, convenience store, and gas station (C-Store) industry. AATAC’s primary and affiliate members operate many franchises of the most popular branded C-Store retailers such as 7-11, Circle K, Sunoco, Chevron, 76, BP, Arco, ampm, Kangaroo, Shell, Marathon, and many others. AATAC was reshaped in 2012 to cohesively aggregate the purchasing power, bargaining ability, and regulatory feedback that are required to excel in the retailing industry across multiple sectors throughout North America. AATAC also is backed by the power of an implementation company and a marketing division that not only increases the reach and placement of products and services, but also can launch and build entire brands within the industry. AATAC conducts and conducts private tradeshows, dinners, events, gatherings, and face-to-face program implementations, providing its corporate partners with direct access to retail location owners and management and leading to a competitive advantage within the marketplace. The overall C-Store industry reaches more Americans daily than grocery, drugstore, dollar store, and big box stores combined.

