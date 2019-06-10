Kelso Technologies Inc. Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (“Kelso” or the “Company”), (TSX: KLS), (NYSE American: KIQ) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results from the Annual General Meeting held on June 6, 2019 (the “Meeting”).

A total of 23,800,119 common shares of the 47,170,086 common shares outstanding at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 50.46% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date.

Election of Directors

Each of the following nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee % Votes For % Votes Withheld James R. Bond 88.72 11.28 Peter Hughes 71.08 28.92 Anthony Andrukaitis 88.48 11.52 Phil Dyer 74.74 25.26 Paul Cass 80.35 19.65 Laura Roach 79.68 20.32 Jesse V. Crews 99.38 0.62

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso is an engineering product development company that specializes in the development, production and distribution of proprietary service equipment used in transportation applications. Our reputation has been earned as a developer and reliable supplier of unique high performance rail tank car equipment for the handling and containment of hazardous and non-hazardous commodities during transport. All Kelso products are developed with emphasis on economic and operational advantages to customers while mitigating the impact of human error and environmental release. The Company also offers specialized truck tanker equipment, rail wheel cleaning systems, fuel loading systems, military technology, first responder emergency response kits and suspension systems for motor vehicles being used in rugged wilderness terrains.

For a more complete business and financial profile of the Company, please view the Company's website at www.kelsotech.com and public documents posted under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com in Canada and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov in the United States.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

James R. Bond, CEO and President

/EIN News/ -- For further information, please contact:

James R. Bond, CEO and President Richard Lee, Chief Financial Officer Corporate Address: Email: bond@kelsotech.com Email: lee@kelsotech.com 13966 - 18B Avenue

South Surrey, BC V4A 8J1

www.kelsotech.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.