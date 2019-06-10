Apache Opens Application for 2019-2020 Tree Grant Program

HOUSTON, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) today announced that it has opened the application season for its 2019-2020 Tree Grant Program. The Apache Tree Grant Program has provided more than 4.6 million trees across 17 states since its inception in 2005. Last year, the program donated over 50,000 trees to 59 nonprofits, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the Tree Folks and the city of Las Cruces, New Mexico.



/EIN News/ -- The Tree Grant Program is open to nonprofits where Apache has operations in the U.S. — currently in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Louisiana and Wyoming. Awardees must agree to receive all trees (minimum 50) in a single delivery, see that all trees are planted or distributed by May 15, 2020, and agree to care for the trees, which must be native to the growing area. Apache will pay for the trees and delivery.

Organizations are invited to apply at www.apachelovestrees.com by August 2, 2019.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and copies of all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com .

APA-T

Contacts Community Partnerships: (713) 296-7085 Emily McClung Community Partnerships: (713) 296-6433 Shelly Williams Media: (713) 296-7276 Phil West Website: www.apachecorp.com



