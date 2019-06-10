23rd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum Opens Wednesday in Atlantic City

/EIN News/ --

The 23rd annual East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum opens on Wednesday afternoon, when hundreds of gaming operators, regulators, equipment manufacturers, attorneys, architects, analysts, public officials, investors, and other gaming-related professionals convene at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City.



The two-day ECGC features keynote addresses from three of the most important voices in East Coast gaming today:

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

Ted Leonsis, Founder and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Bill Miller, CEO of the American Gaming Association

The intensive ECGC program also includes:

Day 1 NexGen Gaming Forum, which analyzes emerging aspects of gaming, including esports, igaming, and payment technologies

Day 1 cocktail party at The Pool at Harrah’s

The Day 2 Leadership ThinkTank, where five prominent CEOs share their insights and visions

Three Day 2 conference tracks: Sports and Gaming, Gaming Ops , and Gaming Market Analysis

, and Outstanding networking opportunities

“The East Coast Gaming Congress & NexGen Gaming Forum provides both detailed a holistic examinations of the critical gaming trends that are rapidly shaping the gaming industry,” said ECGC co-founder Lloyd D. Levenson, CEO of the Cooper Levenson law firm. “ECGC has remained at the forefront of gaming industry conferences for nearly a quarter-century because of its timely and thought-provoking content.”

ECGC is organized and produced by Spectrum Gaming Group and Cooper Levenson, Attorneys at Law. Other co-organizers and co-producers are The Friedmutter Group, an industry-leading architectural and design firm based in Las Vegas, and Sysco Corporation, the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging and gaming establishments.

