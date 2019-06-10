Brach Eichler Expands Cannabis Practice to Meet Important Need in New Jersey, Says Charles X Gormally

Attorney Charles X Gormally Says Two New Attorneys Will Help Cannabis Practice Flourish

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brach Eichler LLC, a legal practice in Roseland, New Jersey, just announced that it has added an additional two members to its cannabis practice.“We anticipate an expanded medical marijuana bill to pass soon in New Jersey,” said Charles X Gormally, chair of the litigation practice and co-chair of the cannabis practice. “Because of this, we have chosen to add more manpower to our cannabis practice and believe it will strengthen us greatly.”Matthew M. Collins, who has been a member at Brach Eichler since 1998, and Susan R. Rubright, who has been a member since 2005, were both added to the cannabis practice because of their years of impressive work and relevant experience, Charles X Gormally said.“Mark’s labor and employment and Susan’s real estate knowledge will help us respond more comprehensively to the needs of our Cannabis Practice clients,” John D. Fanburg, managing member and co-chair of the cannabis practice, said. “Medical marijuana is still an emerging industry for New Jersey, and we want to provide our clients with creative solutions that will come from utilizing team members with varying backgrounds.”Matthew M. Collins is the chair of the labor and employment practice at Brach Eichler. He has years of experience providing strategic counsel to clients on a wide range of labor and employment issues, including discrimination, harassment, discipline, layoffs and more. He has been named a New Jersey Super Lawyer from 2017-2019.Susan R. Rubright practices in the areas of environmental law and land use and real estate law in addition to cannabis law. She has experience working with commercial developers and individuals attempting to receive development approval. Her clients have included home builders, pharmacy stores, retail centers and medical providers.The cannabis law practice at Brach Eichler, co-chaired by Charles X Gormally, now has eight members. According to Charles X Gormally, New Jersey grows closer every day to a regulated, adult-use cannabis marketplace. Cannabis business in New Jersey presents challenges and opportunities in baking and taxation, real estate and land use regulation, healthcare and medical testing, food production, farming, packaging and tourism.Because of the questions cannabis legalization will lead to legal questions in so many areas, Charles X Gormally said the law firm feels it is crucial to have a strong team of thought leaders who are qualified to navigated the cannabis marketplace and provide thorough guidance to those who wish to participate in the cannabis business.“Almost every week there’s new medical marijuana legislation proposed with the newest permutation touching both criminal and employment law issues for those looking for expungement for crimes that would no longer be considered illegal,” Charles X Gormally said. “It shows how important it is to have a balanced integrated practice that encompasses many different expertise so that our clients can address potential issues from any angle with equal effectiveness.”More information about Charles X Gormally and the cannabis practice at Brach Eichler can be found at bracheichler.com/practices/cannabis-law. The firm’s cannabis law blog can be found at this address as well, which includes insights from Charles X Gormally.



