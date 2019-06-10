Greenway Technologies Annual Shareholders Meeting Scheduled for June 26, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:GWTI), an advanced gas-to-liquids technology development company today confirmed that its annual shareholders meeting for fiscal year 2018 is scheduled for June 26, 2019, to be held at the Hilton Hotel, 2401 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, Texas, starting at 9:00 a.m. (CT). All shareholders of record as of May 20, 2019 have been mailed their proxy materials and Greenway’s 2018 Annual Report filed on Form 10K. More information on these matters may be found on Company’s Proxy Statement DEF 14A previously filed with the SEC on May 23, 2010.



Shareholders, their proxy holders, and Greenway-invited guests may attend the Annual Meeting. If planning to attend, please bring identification, and, if owned shares are owned in street name, please bring the bank or broker statement showing such beneficial ownership of Greenway stock in order to be vote at the meeting. Registration will start at 8:00 a.m. (CT).

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the proposals described in the proxy materials and may vote by mail by signing and dating the proxy card in the provided postage-paid return envelope, by internet at www.proxyvote.com or by phone at 800-690-6903. Please review carefully the instructions on the proxy card regarding your voting options.

Greenway’s Board of Directors and executive management supports each of the seven proposals described in the Proxy Statement. Voting includes proposals to amend certain of the Company’s Bylaws, amend the Articles of Incorporation to increase the Company’s Authorized Shares; elect the Company’s slate for the 2019 Board of Directors, and ratify the selection of the Company’s independent registered accounting firm.

About Greenway Technologies, Inc.

Based in Arlington, Texas, Greenway Technologies, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenway Innovative Energy is engaged in the research and development of proprietary small-scale gas-to-liquids (GTL) syngas conversion systems that can be scaled to meet individual oil and gas field production requirements. The company’s patented technology has been realized in its recently completed first-generation commercial G-Reformer® unit, a unique component used to convert natural gas into synthesis gas, and when combined with a Fischer-Tropsch reactor and catalyst, to create liquid fuels. G-Reformer units can be deployed to process a variety of natural gas streams including pipeline gas, associated gas, flared gas, vented gas, coal-bed methane and/or biomass to produce fuels including diesel, jet fuel and methanol. When derived from natural gas, these fuels are incrementally cleaner than conventionally produced oil-based fuels.

The company was formerly known as UMED Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GWTI) in June 2017.

For more information about GWTI, visit www.gwtechinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

The information found in this Press Release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction based upon the information found in this Press Release.

Investors & Analysts Contact:

Greenway Investor Relations

800-289-2515

ir@gwtechinc.com

SEC Filings can be found at:

http://gwtechinc.com/SEC-filings/

