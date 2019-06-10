Brooke Woods New Single "Ain't Kissing Nobody" Debuts at CMA Fest 2019

Brooke Woods "Ain't Kissing Nobody"

Brooke Woods debuts her new country single "Ain't Kissing Nobody" on stage in front of fans at Nashville's CMA Fest 2019

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooke Woods fires up the stage during CMA FanFest to debut her new single "Ain't Kissing Nobody"

The Country Music Association's Fan Fest was held last week in Nashville, Tennessee and is the largest event of the year in country music. Hundreds of thousands of fans from all over the world gather in downtown Nashville to see all their favorite country artists and Woods was right there in the middle of it all! Not only did she do several performances for the festival she could also be seen hovering over Broadway on the ICONIC Music City billboard! An honor for which few artists receive.

Coming off the success of her first single "Swerve" it was no surprise that for each performance there was standing room only as Brooke hit the stage running to debut her new single "Ain't Kissing Nobody". With Woods high octane performance she left all the fans wanting more!

"Ain't Kissing Nobody" was officially released nationally to radio on June 3rd through her label MC1 Nashville.



