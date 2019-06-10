Report: Intelligent Water could save U.S. water utilities $17.6 billion by 2027

People in the water sector can address pivotal challenges like resilience and affordability in intelligent and sustainable ways, according to a new study by Arcadis and Bluefield Research

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report released today by Arcadis and Bluefield Research at American Water Works Association’s Annual Conference and Exposition (AWWA ACE) 2019 in Denver, Intelligent Water can address two of the biggest challenges facing the water sector today: Affordability and resilience.



“The research indicates that only 21% of utilities feel they are fully able to cover costs of service,” said Eric Bindler, research director for digital water, Bluefield Research. “Meanwhile, it is possible that 36% of households won’t be able to afford water in the next five years. It’s clear that resilience and affordability are the biggest concerns facing utilities.”

Intelligent Water can help utilities meet increasing spending needs and moderate rate changes. Maintenance spending reached an all-time high of $50.2 billion above capital spent in 2017. The first step toward affordability is cost savings, and advanced asset management solutions that incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics could save utilities $17.6 billion through 2027.

“Intelligent Water helps experts make the right decisions at the right times by revealing data about people and their relationship with their water, and by shedding insights into the effects of changing economic, environmental, social and political conditions,” said James Cooper, Intelligent Water lead for Arcadis. “But in order to realize these benefits, the industry must be willing to challenge the status quo.”

The report, “Demystifying Intelligent Water: Creating a human-centric future with artificial intelligence and predictive analytics,” recommends utilities:

Assess their current position before building an Intelligent Water network

Implement advanced asset management solutions that incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics

Use the Internet of Things to enhance operations, livability and affordability

Embrace three tenets of fit-for-future utilities: Empower a culture of innovation to incorporate new ideas, solutions and opportunities Be driven by customer needs, not by technology Focus on collective intelligence, where skilled workers make data-driven decisions



“The collective intelligence of people and computers together is far greater than either is alone,” said Cooper. “The water sector is — and always will be — about people. If you work in the water sector and are empowered by today’s technology, you are ‘Intelligent Water.’”

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jimmy Luthye

Mobile: 303-947-5925

E-mail: james.luthye@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is a leading global design and consultancy for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services, we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com .

ABOUT BLUEFIELD RESEARCH

Companies approaching water as a business are often challenged by a lack of high quality, reliable intelligence. Bluefield bridges this gap with actionable, data-backed analysis supported by a transparent research methodology and ongoing access to our global water experts. As an independent insight firm focused exclusively on water markets, executives rely on our suite of research services to validate their assumptions, address critical questions, and strengthen strategic planning processes. Learn more at www.bluefieldresearch.com .

