CANACCORD GENUITY GROWTH II CORP. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CANACCORD GENUITY GROWTH II CORP. (NEO: CGGZ.UN) (“CGGC II” or the “Company”) is reporting its financial results as of March 31, 2019 and for the period from inception on March 13, 2019 to March 31, 2019. The Company’s unaudited condensed interim financial statements have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

/EIN News/ -- About Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.

Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.

Daniel Chung

Chief Financial Officer, Canaccord Genuity Growth II Corp.

Vice President Finance, Canaccord Genuity Corp.

(416) 867‐6136



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.