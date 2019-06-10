Veritas Now Available Through Carahsoft on the AWS C2S Marketplace

New Addendum Makes Veritas NetBackup Data Protection and Management Solution Available to Intelligence Agencies for AWS Cloud Deployments

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and RESTON, Va., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritas Technologies , a worldwide leader in enterprise data protection and software-defined storage, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that Veritas NetBackup is now available on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Commercial Cloud Services (C2S) Marketplace. This new addendum allows the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) and additional authorized federal agencies to purchase Veritas’ data protection and disaster recovery solution through the AWS C2S Marketplace.



/EIN News/ -- Veritas NetBackup offers enterprise cloud data protection across cloud, hybrid or on-premises environments, creating one single platform to protect agencies’ critical information at rest or in motion. In addition, NetBackup can backup to any cloud or on premise target, physical or virtual, to improve disaster recovery strategies by removing the need for dedicated hardware, allowing government IT teams to recover lost data with ease.

“The flexibility of the cloud offers a number of benefits for the federal government,” said Jonathan Alboum, Chief Technology Officer, US Public Sector, Veritas. “This same flexibility also brings security concerns for agencies that handle critical data and face compliance requirements. Veritas NetBackup is the perfect solution to address these concerns, providing security and visibility across environments and preventing data loss in the event one of these storage environments experiences a failure or disaster. We are proud to be able to offer this versatile solution through AWS’s intelligence-focused marketplace.”

Veritas NetBackup’s capabilities eliminate the complexity of point solutions and infrastructure management associated with other cloud data protection tools. The simple user interface provides optimized workflows and automated restores of files on physical and virtual machines and simplifies administrative tasks for all users, saving time and speeding responses.

“Carahsoft is dedicated to streamlining procurement and simplifying the ordering process,” said Bryan Jenkins, Director of Sales for the Veritas Team at Carahsoft. “Veritas’ addition to the AWS C2S Marketplace allows agencies to deploy NetBackup in a matter of minutes and makes its data protection and disaster recovery capabilities readily available to address the critical missions of the Intelligence Community.”

Introduced in 2014, the AWS C2S Marketplace is AWS’s original government program and contract vehicle dedicated exclusively to the IC, providing cutting-edge products and services available on the commercial AWS marketplace in a pay-as-you-go model.

Veritas NetBackup is available immediately through the AWS C2S Marketplace and the commercial AWS Marketplace via Carahsoft, which serves as Veritas’s master government aggregator and distributor. For more information, visit the Veritas booth #419 and attend demos of Veritas products including NetBackup at the AWS Public Sector Summit in Washington D.C. on June 11-12, 2019; or contact the Veritas team at Carahsoft at (888) 944-VRTS or Veritas@Carahsoft.com .

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in enterprise data management. Over fifty thousand enterprises—including 90% of the Fortune 500—rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. Our Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, Veritas supports more than 500 data sources and over 150 storage targets, including 50 clouds. Learn more at www.veritas.com . Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Veritas, VMware, AWS, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

