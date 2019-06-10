Protection of fundamental rights highlighted

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 10 - The president of the Constitutional Court (TC) Manuel Aragão defended on Monday the consolidation of judicial systems in Africa that ensure effective protection and defence of individual rights and freedoms.,

This was during 5th Congress of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa, running until Thursday in Luanda, Angola.

The magistrate called for the need to promote an environment in which the citizens should believe and seek justice’s assistance for solution to their problems.

Manuel Aragão defended the creation of protection mechanisms to curb violation of human rights, particularly in Africa.

He appointed to the judge of the constitutional jurisdiction as the guarantor of fundamental rights and freedoms and make justice functional.

The African Union, in a message to Congress, defended the promotion of a culture of constitutionalism, aimed at strengthening democracy and respect for human rights.

In turn, the Secretary-General of the World Conference on Constitutional Justice, Schnutz Durr, reiterated the call for respect for the Constitutions.

The event is expected to confirm the presidency of Angola for a two-year term at the helm of the institution.

