Qubole Launches Quantum, Providing Serverless SQL Access to Petabyte-Scale Data

New feature enables data analysts to query object stores on the cloud of their choice in seconds

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qubole , the data activation company, today released Quantum , a high-performance serverless engine within the Qubole data platform. Quantum allows data analysts to query petabyte-scale volumes of data using standards-compliant SQL without the need to configure and manage the underlying infrastructure and allows data teams to realize value from their data much more quickly and at a lower cost compared to traditional technologies. As a serverless offering, Quantum users pay only for queries they run on object stores or data lakes on AWS, and can do so in seconds to achieve faster time to market with far less IT management overhead.



/EIN News/ -- Today’s leading enterprises are looking to serverless architectures to improve the productivity of teams managing public cloud services. Gartner reports that more than 20 percent of global enterprises will deploy serverless computing technologies by 2020, a four-fold increase from today. As companies look to leverage this emerging technology to meet their unique business and data needs, they require a serverless data processing solution that can reduce time to value. Qubole is the only private company that provides a cloud-native big data platform with serverless SQL access to big data.

“Businesses of all sizes are under pressure to deliver new products and services faster than their competitors, and are looking to emerging technologies like automation, multi-cloud and serverless to get value from their data faster,” said Ashish Thusoo, CEO and co-founder, Qubole. “While serverless is still in the nascent stages of adoption, we know its value, so we have been providing simplification and optimal choice to our customers and partners. Quantum is yet another step in this direction, delivering a self-service way to query their big data on the cloud of their choice, instantly.”

In addition to the proven benefits of Qubole’s self-service data processing platform for multi-cloud environments, Quantum offers the following features:

Intelligent Query Management – Reliable query execution through a smart, patent-pending algorithm to estimate and allocate resources.

– Reliable query execution through a smart, patent-pending algorithm to estimate and allocate resources. Support for Custom Metastores – Use Qubole’s built-in metastore or your preferred cloud metastore. No need to recreate schemas.

– Use Qubole’s built-in metastore or your preferred cloud metastore. No need to recreate schemas. Unified Query Experience – Seamlessly switch between managed and serverless mode as needed.

– Seamlessly switch between managed and serverless mode as needed. Autoscaling – Quantum scales up, down or out to match your workload and SLA requirements.

– Quantum scales up, down or out to match your workload and SLA requirements. Flexibility of access – Quantum UI, REST API, Scheduler or ODBC/JDBC access.

“Qubole's Quantum greatly simplifies my work by allowing me to focus my core task of building queries to answer business questions and not worry about configuring and provisioning infrastructure. I simply run my SQL query and Quantum provides a fast and reliable response,” said Brian Wallace, Software Engineer, Adobe.

Quantum is available today. For more information about how Quantum simplifies big data processing, check out our blog post or visit Qubole.com .

About Qubole

Qubole is revolutionizing the way companies activate their data--the process of putting data into active use across their organizations. With Qubole's cloud-native Data Platform for analytics and machine learning, companies exponentially activate petabytes of data faster, for everyone and any use case, while continuously lowering costs. Qubole overcomes the challenges of expanding users, use cases, and the variety and volume of data while constrained by limited budgets and a global shortage of big data skills. Qubole's intelligent automation and self-service supercharge productivity, while workload-aware auto-scaling and real-time spot buying drive down compute costs dramatically. Qubole offers the only platform that delivers freedom of choice, eliminating legacy lock in--use any engine, any tool, and any cloud to match your company's needs. Qubole investors include CRV, Harmony Partners, IVP, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, and Singtel Innov8. For more information visit us online.

PR Contacts:

Orlando De Bruce

Qubole

odebruce@qubole.com

Francesca DeAnda

Bateman Group for Qubole

qubole@bateman-group.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.