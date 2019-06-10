NXP Premieres EdgeVerse Platform Brand to Support its Fast-Growing Edge Compute Portfolio

Highlights:



NXP EdgeVerse platform captures one of the world’s most comprehensive edge computing portfolio.





The EdgeVerse platform brand encompasses the company’s industry-leading, scalable embedded processing, security, software and turnkey solutions, designed to accelerate edge computing.

NXP also launches the EdgeLock™ security brand (part of the EdgeVerse platform), to identify its wide-ranging security solutions, from discrete secure elements to integrated embedded security.

The company will showcase new additions to its EdgeVerse platform at NXP Connects in the Silicon Valley.

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At NXP Connects exhibition and user conference this week, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) will launch its EdgeVerse platform brand that elevates and reflects the company’s rapidly expanding portfolio of scalable and secure edge computing solutions. EdgeVerse platform captures one of the world’s most comprehensive edge computing portfolios under a common brand platform.

Edge computing is a distributed computing paradigm that processes data close to where it is generated. With the growing number of Internet-of-Things (IoT), connected automotive and industrial applications; latency, privacy and bandwidth become critical limiting factors and edge computing solves this by bringing the intelligence closer to the data source. The industry shift toward edge computing is taking ever-increasing importance with the enablement of real-time decision-making with on-device Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Introducing EdgeVerse Platform Brand

EdgeVerse:

Brings together the building blocks for high-performance and energy-efficient computing through industry’s broadest portfolio of scalable embedded processing that can power numerous edge applications in industrial, IoT and automotive markets.

Comprised of our complete portfolio of industrial, IoT, and automotive embedded processors, world-class security, enhanced short-range connectivity solutions, turnkey production-ready solutions, signature software solutions for Machine Learning (ML), audio/video experience, and device management software platforms.

Includes the embedded processing portfolio of NXP i.MX and Layerscape applications processors, K32, LPC and Kinetis microcontrollers, i.MX RT crossover processors, and automotive microcontrollers and processors.

Features the EdgeLock security portfolio as part of the platform. This includes a range of products from discrete secure elements to processors with advanced integrated security; classified by easy to understand security levels.

Inspires and simplifies AI at the edge by providing tools and engines for machine learning, inferencing, and easy connectivity to the cloud. The EdgeVerse platform includes NXP’s eIQ machine learning software development environment, Immersiv3D audio experience suite, and EdgeScale device management platform, which NXP customers can use with existing models, or quickly design, train, and optimize new models for deployment across the breadth of NXP’s portfolio.

Incorporates NXP’s robust ecosystem support and IoT enablement for edge computing that is built on over 30 years of success in embedded processing. Customers can also leverage NXP’s trusted ecosystem of hundreds of tool providers and Original Design Manufacturers (ODM), who have extensive experience in industrial IoT enablement and in developing application-specific solutions for the edge.

Introducing EdgeLock: Security Platform Brand for EdgeVerse

The EdgeLock portfolio covers NXP’s reputed discrete secure elements, secure authenticator products for interface, and embedded security within the broad portfolio of applications processors and microcontrollers. EdgeLock brings integrity, authentication, and privacy to the edge, with security from the edge node to the gateway and the cloud. Security capabilities within the platform include a secure boot trust anchor, on-chip cryptography, ready-to-use security solution for provisioning, mutual device authentication, secure device management suite, over-the-air (OTA) updates and life-cycle management capabilities.

The EdgeLock brand also features a numbering scheme that reflects the combined hardware, software and systems-level security capabilities of a solution against physical and logical attacks. This numbering scheme translates to the level of certification that is achievable for a given NXP solution. By creating these security level designations, NXP is addressing one of the biggest challenges facing thousands of embedded developers today by providing them with an easy way to compare and contrast security features to the first order, without having to bring in advanced security experts to decode the security specifications.

Introducing EdgeLock SE050

As part of the EdgeVerse platform, NXP also announced the EdgeLock SE050 Plug & Trust Secure Element family to secure Industrial 4.0 and IoT applications – from edge to cloud. The Common Criteria (CC) EAL 6+ certified EdgeLock SE050 makes it easy to implement high-performance security for sensing and control. Additionally, it streamlines the deployment of IoT services and onboarding of edge devices to public and private clouds, edge computing platforms, and infrastructure.

Availability

The EdgeVerse platform is available today. EdgeLock SE050 is expected to be mass market available by July 31. For more information on EdgeVerse, please visit: www.nxp.com/EdgeVerse .

About NXP Connects 2019

NXP Connects will be held at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara and Convention Center from June 12-13. Attendees will get hands-on with innovative products and solutions that enhance how we live, work, and play. Click here for the full agenda focused on how to turn smart technologies into brilliant applications -- from driverless vehicles to home automation and industrial IoT.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy, and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com .

