Broadcom Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management

Clarity PPM software offers simplified unlimited use licensing, deeper integration with Rally agile development software and a new user experience to support customers transitioning to digital product management

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced that for the third consecutive year it has been named a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management for its Clarity PPM software.*



“The digital transformation, for many customers, begins by switching from traditional project management to product-based planning and execution. The new user experience in Clarity PPM starts the process by mapping work, teams and budgets to revenue-generating products and services at drag-and-drop speed,” said Ashok Reddy, senior vice president and general manager of the Enterprise Software Division at Broadcom. “With the integration with Rally agile development software, customers can capture new market opportunities and thwart competitive threats with a clear view of all their investments – from concept to cash. Together, these solutions help our customers advance their digital product management capability to quickly shift as business strategies shift to meet market demands.”

“We’re undergoing a digital transformation focused on delivering new, innovative products our customers want,” said Gale Persil, program portfolio director at Pitney Bowes. “What we like about Clarity PPM is its flexibility to support any of our initiatives and suggest new approaches that we hadn’t even considered yet. From concept to completion, we can then manage the entire product life cycle through the Clarity PPM integration with Rally Software.”

According to the report, “Scaling digital business requires PPM leaders to adopt new approaches to strategic planning and execution and drive successful business transformation initiatives and programs.”

“As we continue to evolve our digital multi-channel retail business, we rely on Clarity PPM to manage an ever-growing number of critical business and IT initiatives,” said Patrick Svensson, solution owner of IT project portfolio management at IKEA. “The modern user interface in Clarity PPM brings together teams and executives on every level to ensure we’re all pulling in the same direction, reducing wasteful work, and delivering value to our customers.”

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management, by Daniel Stang, Mbula Schoen and Anthony Henderson. May 21, 2019. In this report, Broadcom is listed as Broadcom (CA Technologies) and in previous reports, Broadcom was listed as CA Technologies because Broadcom acquired the company in November 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise and mainframe software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com .

