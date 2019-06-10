A Taste of Casper, Wyoming

Explore Culinary Offerings Through Food, Brews and Spirits

/EIN News/ -- Casper, Wyoming, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to Wyoming, there are many secrets that hide among its wide-open spaces. One such place: Casper. Home to nearly 60,000 people, this mountain city is located on one of the country’s best fishing rivers—the North Platte—and has abundant outdoor recreation, including hiking, biking, fishing and more.



And while the outdoors takes center stage, one of the most unique things about Casper is its culinary scene. There are numerous places to dine local and experience this mouth-watering destination.



“Casper is a small city, but we pack a mighty culinary punch,” said Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper. “Travelers can find a variety of options at our 192 restaurants from southern BBQ to stone-made pizza, cooked-to-perfection steaks and more.”



While Casper’s home to major dining staples, the city’s culinary scene continues to grow, with new offerings that include:



Wyoming's second-largest city, Casper has a robust culinary scene.



David Street Station in downtown Casper, Wyoming.









Gruner Brothers Brewery: Casper’s newest brewery, Gruner Brothers is located in one of the area’s most iconic buildings and boasts breathtaking views of Casper Mountain and the city below. Inside the brewery you’ll find Mouthful Burgers, a local joint known for their delicious burgers served with their branded “M” signature. You can also grab a dessert at Windy City Sweets & Treats to enjoy on the outdoor patio.

Skull Tree Brewing: While this brewery is new to the scene, it’s quickly becoming a Casper favorite and locals love their “County 1” craft beer.

Scarlows Art and Coffee shop: An art gallery/coffee shop combo, this is a great place to grab an Italian coffee for your walk around downtown.

Round out your brew and spirits experience with a visit to Frontier Brewery and Backwards Distilling Company.



Frontier Brewery is a quaint microbrewery located in the heart of downtown Casper. Specializing in small-batch beers, Frontier offers five choices brewed weekly. A true community atmosphere, Frontier has a unique self-pour serving system, as well as live music and food trucks. A Casper staple that opened in 2014, Backwards Distilling Company recently opened a tasting room downtown that serves up their one-of-a-kind spirits and custom-made drinks. Insider tip: as you dine at Casper’s many restaurants or local watering holes, keep an eye out for made-in-Casper brews and spirits.



For one of the best breakfasts in Casper, try Eggingtons in downtown. While there may be a short wait—especially on weekends—they make up for it by providing freshly baked cookies in the waiting area. Tasty secret: their cheesy potatoes are heavenly. For a hearty made-from-scratch breakfast in an old 50’s-inspired diner, try Johnny J’s.



After an epic day of adventuring in and around Natrona County, stop at Casper’s Branding Iron for a fun atmosphere and funky vibe. This delicious restaurant has two garage doors that open to the streets of downtown. Be sure to try their tasty Kona burger, recently named the “best burger” in Wyoming. Spice things up a bit by asking about the seasonal boozy shake of the day.



For heartier meals that serve up Wyoming-inspired steaks in beautiful settings, try Silver Fox Steakhouse and FireRock Steakhouse. Both are known for their excellent steaks, tasty sides and family-friendly atmosphere.



For a lunch on the go, check out Casper’s 101-year-old grocery store, Grant Street Grocery and Market. This charming neighborhood market is filled with a variety of unique items from cheeses to meats and jams to chocolates. You can get lunch from the deli or grab dinner from their mix-and-match meals that change weekly. If you rise early enough on Saturday morning, you’ll even be able to enjoy breakfast.



And while Wyoming is known for its beef, there’s more than steak and burgers that make up Casper’s culinary scene. Raca’s Pizzeria offers stone-made pizza—with some of the best crust you’ll ever taste—tasty salads and local brews. Move your taste buds down south to HQ BBQ and git into southern-style BBQ in the form of smoked ribs, chicken and brisket, as well as mouth-watering sides like mac and cheese, potato salad and sweet potato fries.



Anchoring Casper is the recently completed David Street Station. An outdoor venue, it hosts a variety of events that draw in Casper’s finest foods, brews and spirits including:



Summer Markets: Featuring a wide variety of vendors selling their locally handmade, homemade and homegrown goods, this market is held every Tuesday evening from June 4 – September 10.

Lunch on the Lawn: Enjoy yourself some Grab & Go Gourmet every summer Monday at Noon.

Downtown Hoedown: Kick up your heels with a pre-party CNFR celebration on June 15 from 6 – 9 p.m. The event includes live country music, mechanical bull riding, food trucks and beer.

Casper Summer Concert Series: Held all summer long, the series features live music, food trucks and more, with concerts slated for June 21, July 12 and August 8, 16 and 23.

Casper’s Balloon Festival: Catch the launch of dozens of hot air balloons on July 20.

Blues and Jazz Festival: Groove to the sweet sounds of blues and jazz on July 27, as well as fill up on mouth-watering food and brews.

Fly Fish Casper: Join Casper for a fun filled fly-fishing event on August 17. Celebrating one of Casper’s most-loved activities, the festival will include fly-fishing demonstrations, food, films and more.

5150’ Festival: An annual event, this is a celebration of all things Casper on August 24. Enjoy this free festival with a full afternoon of live entertainment, food trucks and beer.

More information on Casper’s culinary scene, and how to explore Casper and beyond, can be found at VisitCasper.com. Detailed itineraries can be accessed here and here.

