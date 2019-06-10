Prophet Hires Paul Greenall as Senior Partner and Chief Transformation Officer in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophet, a leading global consulting firm that helps clients unlock uncommon growth, today announced that Paul Greenall has joined the firm as senior partner and chief transformation officer in San Francisco. Paul joins Prophet after nearly a decade with McKesson, where he held senior executive roles in enterprise strategy and corporate development.



As senior vice president of enterprise strategy at McKesson, Paul delivered financial growth for his clients by driving business development, capital allocation, innovation, commercial planning and business transformation. He also has experience in venture capital and leading teams responsible for market analysis, strategy development, planning and execution.

“We’re pleased to have Paul on board with us at Prophet. With deep healthcare and operations knowledge, Paul has been involved with dozens of M&A transactions and has worked with C-suite level executives to increase enterprise value,” said Michael Dunn, chairman and CEO at Prophet. “His leadership experience with a Fortune 10 company and his understanding of the importance of building great teams that deliver results will undoubtedly help our clients unlock uncommon growth.”

“With a wealth of healthcare industry knowledge, his experience counseling executives and Boards in the sector will greatly benefit our clients navigating their own organizational transformations,” said Chiaki Nishino, senior partner and North America regional lead at Prophet.

As chief transformation officer, Paul will work with Prophet’s leadership team to strengthen the firm’s position as a leading growth partner for clients. Paul’s background in organizational and strategic change, including building the priorities, offerings and capabilities required to successfully plan and execute those transformations will bolster Prophet’s own strategic transformation.

Paul earned his business management degree from the CASS Business School, University of London.

“Joining such a well-respected, global consultancy like Prophet felt like a natural career next step for me,” Paul said. “With businesses across nearly every sector poised for disruption, I’m excited to be working with so many talented experts as we help clients transform and grow their business.”

About Prophet

Prophet is a consultancy that helps clients find uncommon growth through marketing, brand, experience, innovation and organization & culture capabilities. We operate differently than other consultancies, blending insight, strategy and creativity with an optimistic yet pragmatic approach.

We have partnered with some of the world’s most successful companies, including Electrolux, T-Mobile, UBS, Gatorade and GE. With eleven global offices and more than 350 experts in marketing, innovation, digital and design, we are able to bring together the right people with the right experience to solve our clients’ business challenges. Prophet.com

