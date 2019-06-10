AK Steel Announces the AK Steel Foundation's 2019 Sons and Daughters Scholarship Recipients

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AK Steel (NYSE: AKS) announced today that the AK Steel Foundation has continued a longstanding tradition this year by awarding 20 college scholarships to sons and daughters of company employees. The awards recognize outstanding academic achievement, leadership and community involvement.



"Earning an AK Steel Foundation scholarship is a wonderful accomplishment, as the selection process is very competitive and rigorous," said Roger K. Newport, Chief Executive Officer of AK Steel. "We congratulate all of our 2019 scholars and their families, and offer our best wishes for a successful academic career."



The AK Steel Sons and Daughters Scholarships are funded by the AK Steel Foundation and are worth a maximum of $20,000 each. The Middletown, Ohio Community Foundation independently reviews the applications and selects each recipient.



2019 Scholarship Recipients:

Nadir Emlemdi, son of Hasan and Fatima Emlemdi of Liberty Township, Ohio. Nadir attended Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio. He will attend Miami University studying Business and Managerial Economics. Nadir was a member of his school’s soccer team and served on the Student Athletic Advisory Board. He was also active in National Honor Society, Youth in Philanthropy, and is an Eagle Scout. Nadir’s father, Hasan, is a Senior Research Engineer at the company’s Research and Innovation Center.

, son of Brian and Ginger Sturgill McNeil of Ashland, Kentucky. Brock attended Boyd County High School in Ashland, Kentucky. He will attend Shawnee State University and plans to major in Biology and Pre-medicine. Brock will also play baseball at Shawnee State University. He was a member of his high school’s golf and baseball teams, National Honor Society, Pep Club, Key Club, Beta Club, 4-H and was also a peer tutor. Brock’s father, Brian, works as Utility Technician at the company’s Ashland Works. Emily Niswander, daughter of Chad and Megan Niswander of Monroe Township, Ohio. Emily attended Lucas High School in Lucas, Ohio. She will attend Capitol University with plans to study Nursing. Emily was active in National Honor Society, student council, volleyball and track. She also volunteered at the local food pantry, community center, and The New Store. Emily’s father, Chad, works in the Caster Service Department at the company’s Mansfield Works.

Allison Zwelling, daughter of Aaron and Michelle Zwelling of Lebanon, Ohio. Allison graduated from Ursuline Academy in Cincinnati, Ohio. She plans to major in Environmental Engineering at The Ohio State University. Allison was a member of the swim team. She was also active in dance and National Honor Society. Allison was the Ronald McDonald House project leader for her school and volunteered monthly to serve dinner to its residents. Allison’s mother, Michelle, works in Human Resources at the company’s Headquarters.

