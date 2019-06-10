There were 378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,918 in the last 365 days.

Local Dental Veteran Mark Brannon DDS Announces Opening of Brannon Smiles in North Phoenix

New Location in North Paradise Valley Offers a Patient-Centric Approach to Quality Dental Care

PHOENIX, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local dentist, Dr. Mark Brannon DDS, a 40-year industry veteran of the Greater Phoenix area, announced today the official opening of BRANNON SMILES, a boutique dental practice serving the local North Phoenix community along with surrounding areas with top-notch quality dental care. Brannon Smiles’ mission is to provide the community with high quality and comprehensive family dental care with a specific focus and attention to our patients.

With over 40 years of experience practicing dentistry, Dr. Brannon understands that patients need more than just simple dental care. Brannon Smiles puts a great deal of focus in building relationships with patients, learning about their concerns, and developing a treatment plant that suits their lifestyle perfectly. The practice will provide general, restorative, and cosmetic dental care patients need to maintain a healthy beautiful smile.

“The state of dentistry is at an inflection point – patients are looking for more than just reactive solutions to their dental needs, but rather, a proactive and relationship-based approach to help coach on strategies that will lead to long-term health,” said Dr. Mark Brannon DDS, founder of Brannon Smiles. “That’s exactly why I started Brannon Smiles – to introduce the North Phoenix community to a new approach to dental care that puts the patient at the center of the practice and delivers great dental health and, of course, a beautiful and vibrant smile.”

“I have known Dr. Mark Brannon for over 25 years and would never consider another dentist for my care. I have especially appreciated him giving special consideration to my unusual schedule. His staff has been with him for many years and are extremely knowledgeable and accommodating for my care.” – Ken N.

“Dr. Brannon is not only a great dentist but a great man too! He and his staff will bend over backwards to make your dental experiences as pleasurable as possible!” – Kristi C.

Brannon Smiles is located at 11110 N. Tatum Blvd, Bldg H Ste 102, Phoenix, AZ 85028. For more information or to schedule your appointment feel free to visit our website at www.brannonsmiles.com or call the office directly at (602) 354-7607.

Ready to achieve the best smile yet? Call our dental office and schedule a consultation with Dr. Mark Brannon today!

About Brannon Smiles: Brannon Smiles is a boutique dental practice serving the local North Phoenix community with a patient-centric, and relationship-based approach to proactive dental care. Led by Dr. Mark Brannon DDS, a 40-year industry veteran and valley native, Brannon Smiles provides general, restorative, and cosmetic dental care patients need to maintain a healthy beautiful smile. Ready to achieve the best smile yet? Call our dental office at (602) 354-7606 and schedule a consultation with Dr. Mark Brannon today!

