2019 Collaborative Care & Health IT Innovations Summit Announces Keynotes, Speakers, Themes

Washington DC, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

LeadingAge Center for Aging Services Technologies (CAST) and the LTPAC Health IT Collaborative announce key speakers and agenda topics for the upcoming Collaborative Care & Health IT Innovations Summit, June 23 to 25, 2019 in Baltimore, MD.



The Summit, now in its 16th year, is unique in its focus on the interplay of technology across health care settings, including long-term and post-acute care, and the resulting opportunities for person-centered, patient-directed care delivery and payment models. Over two and a half days, a variety of presenters from tech, long-term and post-acute care, hospital and physician care partners, payor organizations and policy, come together for exploration of pressing topics, like assessing and adopting new cross-sector quality measures or the pros and cons of becoming a payor, versus partnering with one. They'll also delve into real-world provider case studies to learn about the benefits of engaging with health information exchange networks to move data across care settings, shared care planning and coordination, or telehealth-powered collaborative care. Attendees will be updated on the latest innovations in areas from care delivery and payment models to relevant emerging technologies. Hot topics like opioids, controlled substances and health IT will also be addressed.



Keynote speakers include:

Mark McClellan , MD, PhD, former administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and current Director, Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University;

, MD, PhD, former administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and current Director, Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University; Steven Posnack , MS, MHS, executive director, Office of Technology, Office of the National Coordinator of Health IT (ONC)

, MS, MHS, executive director, Office of Technology, Office of the National Coordinator of Health IT (ONC) Sanjay Doddamani , MD, senior advisor and medical advisor, Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI)

, MD, senior advisor and medical advisor, Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) Peter Kress, senior vice president and chief information officer, ACTS Retirement-Life Communities

In addiiton to the keynote presentations, the Summit agenda includes a mix of panel discussions and tracked sessions, providing attendees with a variety of educational formats and interaction with policy, technology and health care sector speakers as well as other attendees.



Scroll through the schedule of events here for more details.



"I love the caliber of our speakers and the quality of content, discussions, interactions as well as the amount of networking that takes place at the Summit," said Majd Alwan, SVP of Technology at LeadingAge and Summit Chair. "I am looking forward to seeing old friends and making new ones at this unique, cross-sector Charm City event."



Summit features include over 25 exhibitors across seven categories: computer/data management/software; electronic/medical health records; information technology; information technology services and support; resident payment portals; software/technology, and telehealth.



Check the Summit sponsors and strategic partners, explore the last remaining sponsorship and exhibiting opportunities, and/or register today! Press passes are available; contact Lisa Sanders.



Follow the Summit action on social media using #CollabCareSummit.



About the LeadingAge Center for Aging Services Technologies

The LeadingAge Center for Aging Services Technologies (CAST) is focused on accelerating the development, evaluation and adoption of emerging technologies that will transform the aging experience. An international coalition of more than 400 technology companies, aging-services organizations, businesses, research universities, and government representatives, CAST works under the auspices of LeadingAge, an association of 6,000+ member and partners that include nonprofit organizations representing the entire field of aging services, 38 state partners, hundreds of businesses, consumer groups, foundations and research partners.



About the LTPAC Health IT Collaborative

The LTPAC Health IT Collaborative is a public-private group of stakeholder organizations representing associations, providers, policy-makers, researchers, vendors and professionals with a mission to coordinate the sector and maintain alignment with the national priorities. The Collaborative was formed in 2005 to advance health information technology (health IT) issues by encouraging coordiation among provider organizations, policymakers, vendors, payers and other stakeholders. Collaborative members include national associations representing clinicians, providers, information technology developers and researchers with expertse in long term and post acute care (LTPAC). Collective members include AACAPN, AHCA/NCAL, AMRPA, ASCP, CHIME, HIMSS, NASL, AMDA, RTI, LeadingAge and LeadingAgeCAST.











