Ten Business Owners Advance in The UPS Store Small Biz Challenge for a Chance at $25,000

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UPS Store, Inc. and Inc. magazine have selected 10 semifinalists in the Small Biz Challenge , a nationwide contest that offers eligible small business owners a chance to win up to $25,000 and an editorial feature in Inc. magazine. From art therapy to on-the-go skin care, 10 entrepreneurs with unique businesses hailing from across the country need your vote.

The challenge aims to find small business owners who think they have what it takes to compete in a live business competition, testing the core skills needed to be a successful entrepreneur. The UPS Store is searching for the most quick-witted, well-rounded small business owners who can handle absolutely any ing that comes their way.

With more than 1,700 applications submitted online, 10 semifinalists are up for an online public vote now through June 30, 2019. Based in part on vote totals, the top six finalists will be announced Monday, July 1, 2019. The six entrepreneurs will split and three finalists will attend and compete in a Small Biz Challenge event, either in Los Angeles July 25, at NeueHouse in Hollywood or in New York City August 15, at the Cachet Boutique Hotel in midtown Manhattan.

The finalists will compete in a game show in front of a live audience, showcasing their small business savvy and skills. Robert Herjavec, investor on hit TV show “Shark Tank” and founder and CEO of Herjavec Group, will judge the finalists based on their business expertise at both events and announce a grand prize winner. Both events are free and open to the public, and small business owners are invited to attend and network.

“As I’ve said before, you do not have to be a ‘shark’ to create your own success,” said Herjavec. “I am proud to work with The UPS Store to discover some of the best small business owners in the country and help them turn their wildest ideas into a prosperous reality. This Small Biz Challenge reminds us that anyone can achieve entrepreneurial success through hard work, talent and perseverance.”

The 10 semifinalists are:

“We are incredibly excited to see an impressive group of entrepreneurs advance in our Small Biz Challenge,” said Tim Davis, president of The UPS Store, Inc. “Small business owners are some of the hardest-working individuals in our communities. These 10 semifinalists are the cream of the crop when it comes to innovators and entrepreneurs. We encourage the public to support the small business movement by voting and helping these individuals and their companies take the next step on their journey to success.”

To vote and learn more about each semifinalist, visit www.theupsstore.com/smallbizchallenge .

