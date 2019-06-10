Agile Stacks CEO to Deliver Presentations on Kubernetes and DevOps-First Cloud Infrastructure Automation at HPE Discover 2019

Agile Stacks CEO John Mathon details a DevOps-first approach to highly-scalable infrastructure automation of cloud application stacks and provides insights on Kubernetes for hybrid cloud environments

/EIN News/ -- San Mateo, CA, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Stacks, Inc., provider of the leading DevOps automation platform for cloud infrastructure and machine learning (ML), today announced that Founder and CEO John Mathon will be a featured speaker at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Discover 2019. HPE’s largest customer event focuses on how enterprises can accelerate their success by transforming the data across their multiple edges and multiple clouds into instant insight and action. There, Mathon will present at two sessions focused on:

Examining a DevOps-first approach to highly-scalable infrastructure automation of cloud application stacks

Insights on the evolution of the Kubernetes ecosystem for hybrid cloud environments

Agile Stacks is a Community Sponsor of HPE Discover 2019, which will take place June 18-20, 2019, at the Sands Expo Convention Center in Las Vegas. At the show, Agile Stacks will demonstrate its all-in-one DevOps automation platform for cloud infrastructure and machine learning (ML), which uniquely supports the agility, scalability and reliability required for today’s digital businesses. Using Agile Stacks, organizations can deploy full-function Kubernetes, DevOps cloud stacks, and ML pipelines using their technologies of choice out of the box within minutes, a process that used to take weeks or months to complete. Agile Stacks is part of the HPE Pathfinder program, which invests in leading innovative companies aligned with HPE’s strategy to drive customer solutions.

A DevOps-first Approach to Highly-Scalable Infrastructure Automation

Mathon will deliver the presentation, “A complete DevOps-first approach to highly-scalable infrastructure automation of application stacks.” In it, he will discuss how enterprises can prepare for the next generation of deploying consistent, controlled and secure application environments. Additionally, he will show how decreasing operational complexity while increasing developer flexibility—traditionally considered an urban myth—is now possible with a new generation of infrastructure automation. The session is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at THEATER 6 on the show floor.

Evolution of the Kubernetes Ecosystem for Hybrid Cloud

Mathon joins other executives in the session, “Pathfinder’s insights: Evolution of the Kubernetes ecosystem for hybrid cloud,” which is being hosted by Paul Glaser, managing director of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and vice president of HPE Pathfinder. Together, presenters will examine several distinct areas in the Kubernetes ecosystem for hybrid cloud, from storage, to orchestration, automation and management, which are maturing to meet enterprise demands for scaled production environments. Then they will discuss how enterprises can deploy Kubernetes and implement next-generation architectures.



In addition to Mathon and Glaser, speakers include Abhishek Shukla, investments managing director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Dave Carlisle, IT chief technology officer and HPE fellow, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Mike Fey, CEO, Mesosphere; and Murli Thirumale, CEO, Portworx. The session will be held 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at the Innovation Theater, Transformation Showcase.

About John Mathon

John Mathon, Agile Stacks founder and CEO, invented publish/subscribe while at TIBCO software. A founder of TIBCO who served as CTO there from 1986 to 2001, he also has nine other patents in messaging, content management, and file systems. Mathon has started two other companies, has gone public at two, and has sold three. He has served as CEO, chairman of the board, board member, and an advisor at other startups, and he has raised $100 million for his ventures. Mathon’s blog is CloudRamblings, and his Twitter persona is john_mathon.

About Agile Stacks

Agile Stacks is reinventing how enterprises implement cloud infrastructure and machine learning with its Agile Stacks DevOps automation service. For the first time, organizations can accelerate software delivery and data science by using a DevOps-first architecture out of the box that empowers them to deploy composable, automated full-function cloud stacks within minutes using their tools of choice. Incorporating a range of popular, best-of-breed open source products that are pre-tested, integrated and work together from the instant they are deployed, the stacks support the predictable performance, agility, scalability and reliability required for today’s digital businesses. Founded in 2016, Agile Stacks is headquartered in San Mateo, CA, and it is backed by Rosecliff Ventures, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Canaan Partners, and Alumni Ventures Group. For more information, visit Agile Stacks at https://www.agilestacks.com.

Agile Stacks is a registered trademark of Agile Stacks Inc. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Shifali Erasmus Kinetic.PR for Agile Stacks Mobile: +1 650-544-6424 shifali@kineticprllc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.