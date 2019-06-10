Spice Up Summer with Grilled Kebabs  

/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Fire up your summer cookouts with crowd-pleasing kebabs, which are easy to prepare and fun to experiment with because you can use nearly any combination of meats and veggies.

Skip the typical steak and try an option like Maple Leaf Farms duck breast instead. Because it’s a red meat, duck has a texture similar to steak. Plus, it’s a lighter option that’s lower in fat and calories than other red meats, and its mild flavor easily adapts to a variety of cuisines.

The Asian marinade in this Thai Barbecue Duck Kebabs recipe coats crunchy veggies and chunks of juicy, tender duck with a sweet and tangy glaze. The combination of charred, colorful veggies and smoky, grilled duck can leave your family and friends asking for more.

Thai Barbecue Duck Kebabs

Prep time: 25 minutes plus 2-6 hours inactive

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 6

1 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup honey

2 teaspoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced

2 teaspoons fresh garlic, minced

2 teaspoons red chili pepper, finely minced

1/4 cup cilantro, minced

3 Maple Leaf Farms All Natural Boneless Duck Breasts, thawed and skin removed

1 teaspoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons cold water

3 red bell peppers, cored, seeded and cut into 2-inch chunks

12 green onions, cut into 3-inch pieces

2 zucchini, cut into 1-inch thick slices

In bowl, whisk soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, honey, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, red chili pepper and cilantro. Set aside.

Cut duck breast meat into 2-inch cubes and place in container. Pour 1/2 bowl of marinade over duck. Cover and refrigerate 2-6 hours.

In small saucepan over low heat, simmer remaining marinade 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Dissolve cornstarch in water and add to sauce. Simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat.

Heat grill to medium heat.

Drain duck and discard its marinade.

Thread duck on skewers, alternating with pieces of red bell pepper, green onion and zucchini.

Grill skewers 3-4 minutes on each side. When done, duck should be slightly pink in center.

Serve kebabs with room temperature sauce.

