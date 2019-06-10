Autonomous Aircraft Market, 2030 - Focus on Commercial, Combat & ISR, Cargo, Passenger Air Vehicle, Personal Air Vehicle, Air Medical Services

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Aircraft Market by Technology (Increasingly Autonomous, and Fully Autonomous), End Use (Commercial, Combat & ISR, Cargo, Passenger Air Vehicle, Personal Air Vehicle, Air Medical Services), Component, and Region - Global Forecast 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The autonomous aircraft market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.57 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.66 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.60%.



The increase in demand is attributed to the increased cost savings, reduction in human error due to increased autonomy, and advancements in artificial intelligence. Commercialization of fully autonomous passenger air travel is subject to regulations. There are several challenges vis--vis public acceptance, the passing of a regulatory framework, and infrastructure. However, some companies are working in conjunction with aviation authorities to build fully autonomous aircraft that can be integrated into the current ecosystem of increasingly autonomous aircraft along with required regulations and infrastructure.



Major players in the autonomous aircraft market are Boeing (US), Airbus (France), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), and Elbit Systems (Israel), among others. Along with these, there are a few startups in this market that are working on future concepts for fully autonomous passenger air travel. These major players have manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Autonomous Aircraft Market Overview

4.2 Autonomous Aircraft Market Growth, By Autonomy Component

4.3 Autonomous Aircraft Market, By Technology

4.4 Autonomous Aircraft Market in Asia Pacific

4.5 Autonomous Aircraft Market Regional Analysis

4.6 Autonomous Aircraft Market, By End-Use



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Operating Efficiency and Cost Savings

5.2.1.2 Reduced Human Error

5.2.1.3 Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Safety During Emergency Situations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Reduced Emissions

5.2.3.2 on Demand Availability

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Public Acceptance

5.2.4.2 Infrastructure

5.2.4.3 Regulations



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Megatrends That Drive the Autonomous Aircraft Market

6.2.1 Artificial Intelligence

6.2.2 Big Data Analytics

6.2.3 Internet of Things (IoT)

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Smart Drones

6.3.1.1 Evolution of Smart Drones

6.3.2 Increasingly Autonomous (IA) Systems

6.3.2.1 Characteristics and Functions of IA Systems

6.3.3 Electric Propulsion

6.4 Innovations & Patent Registrations, 2008-2018



7 Autonomous Aircraft, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Increasingly Autonomous (IA)

7.2.1 Semi-Autonomous Aircraft

7.3 Fully Autonomous

7.3.1 Aircraft Operations Without Any Human Intervention, But Remote Monitoring



8 Autonomous Aircraft, By End-Use

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commercial Aircraft

8.2.1 Increasingly Autonomous Capability

8.3 Cargo & Delivery Aircraft

8.3.1 Package Pick Up and Delivery, Cargo Transport

8.4 Air Medical Services

8.4.1 Emergency Medical Services in Remote, Non-Accessible, Or Heavy Traffic Areas

8.5 Passenger Air Vehicle

8.5.1 Urban Air Mobility - Passenger Travel, Air Taxi

8.6 Personal Air Vehicle

8.6.1 One and Two Seater Aircraft for Intracity Travel

8.7 Combat and Isr

8.7.1 Military Operations With Autonomous Capabilities

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Agriculture, Science and Research, Survey, Mapping and Photography



9 Autonomous Aircraft, By Autonomy Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Flight Management Computers

9.2.1 Processing Unit for Autonomous Operations

9.3 Air Data Inertial Reference Units (ADIRU)

9.3.1 Collecting Data to Provide Input to Efis and Flight Management Computer

9.4 Sensors

9.4.1 Advancements in Sensor Technology is Driving the Market

9.5 Actuation System

9.5.1 Driven By Increase in Number of Fully Autonomous Aircraft

9.6 Software

9.6.1 Algorithms That Drive Autonomous Aircraft

9.7 Intelligent Servos

9.7.1 Controls the Flight Control Autonomously

9.8 Cameras

9.8.1 Input Provider to the Display System

9.9 Radars & Transponders

9.9.1 Sense and Avoid System

9.10 Propulsion Systems

9.10.1 Advancements in Technology and Introduction of Evtols is Driving the Growth



10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 France

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.4 Russia

10.3.5 Sweden

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World

10.5.1 Middle East

10.5.2 Africa

10.5.3 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Autonomous Aircraft Market Industry Landscape

11.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.1.2 Innovators

11.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Company Ranking Analysis: 2018

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.2 New Product Launches

11.4.3 Contracts, Partnerships, & Agreements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Northrop Grumman

12.3 Elbit Systems

12.4 Aerovironment

12.5 Lockheed Martin

12.6 Boeing

12.7 Aeronautics

12.8 Raytheon

12.9 Saab

12.10 BAE Systems

12.11 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

12.12 Airbus

12.13 Embraer

12.14 Bell Helicopter

12.15 Startup Company Profiles

12.15.1 Volocopter GmbH

12.15.2 Kitty Hawk

12.15.3 Joby Aviation

12.15.4 Aston Martin

12.15.5 Wing

12.15.6 Karem Aircraft Inc.

12.15.7 Lift



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67p4h9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Aircraft



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.