Transparent Display Market, 2023 - Focus on Retail, Hospitality, Industrial, Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Transportation

The transparent display market is expected to grow from USD 408 million in 2018 to USD 2,591 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 44.7% from 2018 to 2023.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as growing demand for LCD-based transparent displays and increasing use of transparent displays for HMD and HUD products. High growth in the use of OLED-based transparent display devices and high adoption of transparent displays for digital signage products are the major opportunities for the growth of the transparent display market. However, the high cost associated with transparent display products restrains the growth of the market.



Transparent display is one of the rapidly growing technologies with an ability to display graphics and texts on a transparent screen which is used in various products. Transparent display is a technology to pass the ambient light from real objects behind a display panel such as a liquid crystal display (LCD) or an organic light emitting diode (OLED) display. Transparent displays can create by projecting monochromatic images onto a transparent medium embedded with nanoparticles that selectively scatter light at the projected wavelength.





Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growing Demand for LCD Based Transparent Displays for Various Verticals

Increasing Use of Transparent Displays for HMD and HUD Products

Restraints

High Cost Associated With Transparent Display Products

Opportunities

High Growth for OLED Based Transparent Display Devices

High Adoption of Transparent Display for Digital Signage Products

Challenges

Fluctuation Average Selling Price of Display Panels

Companies Mentioned



Benq Display

Clearled

Crystal Display System

Evoluce

Globus Infocom

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Japan Display

Kent Optronics, Inc.

LG Electronics

NEC Display Solutions

Optinvent

Panasonic

Pilot Screentime

Planar Systems

Pro Display

Samsung Display

Shenzhen Auroled Technology

Shenzhen Hoxled Optoelectronic Technology

Shenzhen Nexnovo Technology

Universal Display Corporation

