Transparent Display Market, 2023 - Focus on Retail, Hospitality, Industrial, Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Transportation
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transparent Display Market by Product (HUD, HMD, Digital Signage, Smart Appliance), Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Industrial, Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Transportation), Display Size, Resolution, Technology, Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The transparent display market is expected to grow from USD 408 million in 2018 to USD 2,591 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 44.7% from 2018 to 2023.
The growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as growing demand for LCD-based transparent displays and increasing use of transparent displays for HMD and HUD products. High growth in the use of OLED-based transparent display devices and high adoption of transparent displays for digital signage products are the major opportunities for the growth of the transparent display market. However, the high cost associated with transparent display products restrains the growth of the market.
Transparent display is one of the rapidly growing technologies with an ability to display graphics and texts on a transparent screen which is used in various products. Transparent display is a technology to pass the ambient light from real objects behind a display panel such as a liquid crystal display (LCD) or an organic light emitting diode (OLED) display. Transparent displays can create by projecting monochromatic images onto a transparent medium embedded with nanoparticles that selectively scatter light at the projected wavelength.
Major factors driving the growth of the transparent display market are growing demand for LCD based transparent display for various verticals, increasing usage of transparent display for HMDs and HUD products. High growth for OLED based transparent display devices and high adoption of transparent display for digital signage products are expected to create significant growth opportunities for players in the transparent display market during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for LCD Based Transparent Displays for Various Verticals
- Increasing Use of Transparent Displays for HMD and HUD Products
Restraints
- High Cost Associated With Transparent Display Products
Opportunities
- High Growth for OLED Based Transparent Display Devices
- High Adoption of Transparent Display for Digital Signage Products
Challenges
- Fluctuation Average Selling Price of Display Panels
Companies Mentioned
- Benq Display
- Clearled
- Crystal Display System
- Evoluce
- Globus Infocom
- Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology
- Japan Display
- Kent Optronics, Inc.
- LG Electronics
- NEC Display Solutions
- Optinvent
- Panasonic
- Pilot Screentime
- Planar Systems
- Pro Display
- Samsung Display
- Shenzhen Auroled Technology
- Shenzhen Hoxled Optoelectronic Technology
- Shenzhen Nexnovo Technology
- Universal Display Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9edw9n
