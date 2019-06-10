Kimball International, Inc. Partners with CareATC to Provide Employee Health Center

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) today announced their partnership with CareATC to provide an Employee Health Center near their Jasper, IN, campus. CareATC, a leading provider of employee sponsored healthcare, will deliver non-emergency care to Kimball International employees and their dependents.



The center, located at 1620 Cherry St, Suite A in Jasper, IN, is near several Kimball International locations and will offer direct and easy access to quality, affordable healthcare with a proactive approach to wellness, lifestyle, and chronic condition management. By partnering with CareATC, Kimball International ensures employees and dependents will have exceptional care through proven resources and personalized attention.

“One of the pillars of our recently announced Kimball International Connect strategy is to Inspire our People and we are excited to provide more convenient access to preventative and routine healthcare services,” said Lonnie Nicholson, Kimball International’s Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer. “Our goal is to empower employees and their families with every opportunity to live healthier and thrive in their workplace. This health center demonstrates our commitment to be the employer of choice. We are also excited to showcase our healthcare furniture products in this clinical environment.”

“It is a testament to Kimball International’s commitment to industry and workforce excellence that supports their decision to partner with CareATC. Our focus at CareATC is to implement a proactive approach to employee health and wellness. A healthy workforce is the foundation for the superior customer service and quality materials Kimball International is known for in their industry,” says Ann Stoeppelwerth, CareATC Chief Operating Officer.

“With our focus on disease prevention and wellness goals, through proven and practical measures of improving the overall health of their workforce, we look forward to our partnership with Kimball International and co-creating an atmosphere of continued success and well-being,” says Simon Abbott, CareATC Vice President of Business Development.

Kimball International’s Employee Health Center will offer services including primary/acute care, biometric screenings, personal health assessments, physicals, patient education, lifestyle coaching, immunization and allergy injections, laboratory, and a mini-dispensary for medications and referral management. This non-emergency center is scheduled to open in mid-summer.

About Kimball International, Inc.

For over 65 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, David Edward and D’style by Kimball Hospitality. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establishes us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareowners and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal 2018, the Company generated $686 million in revenue and employed over 3,000 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com .

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC Inc. is a leading innovator in the health technology sector providing on-site and near-site medical clinics. By leveraging groundbreaking technology, CareATC offers customized population health management solutions for employers that reduce healthcare costs by promoting health, preventing disease and providing a shorter path to care. CareATC manages more than 150 clients in 35 states and cares for more than 250,000 patients. Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc., CareATC is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. To learn more about CareATC Inc., visit www.careatc.com or contact Lori Malone, Director of Marketing at lorimalone@careatc.com .

For additional information contact:



Lonnie Nicholson

Lonnie.Nicholson@KimballInternational.com



