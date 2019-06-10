Jasco Announces New GE-Branded Z-Wave Smart Controls with Advanced Technology

The line of smart light switches and dimmers is equipped with QuickFit™ and SimpleWire™ technology to make building a smart home easier than ever

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasco , leader in consumer electronics, LED lighting and smart home products, today announces a new, enhanced line of GE-Branded Enbrighten Z-Wave smart controls with QuickFit™ and SimpleWire™ technology. With a patent-pending design and advanced technology, the new line of smart light switches and dimmers provide the easiest installation and most secure smart home solution for consumers to deploy in their homes.



/EIN News/ -- QuickFit Design: The revolutionary QuickFit space-saving design features a rounded housing and 20 percent smaller depth compared to previous models. The elimination of heat tabs on each side of the switch also offers a more convenient installation and user-experience without reducing the electrical ratings.

SimpleWire Technology: With the SimpleWire technology, the new smart controls feature auto line-load sensing terminals, which eliminate the guesswork when testing line and load wires. The dual offset ground ports are another defining feature that save time, simplify installation and reduce wire congestion for configuring multi-switch setups.

Jasco’s latest generation of Z-Wave smart controls are being introduced in five in-wall configurations with toggle and paddle styles switches and changeable faceplates to accommodate any home. Unlike other options on the market, the add-on smart switches provide the same control as a master switch with the functionality of dimming from remote locations. Up to five add-on switches can also be connected to the same light, fan or appliance.

“We’re excited to introduce this advanced line of smart controls to Jasco’s robust portfolio of GE-Branded Z-Wave switches and dimmers,” said Cameron Trice, CEO of Jasco. “With the addition of QuickFit and SimpleWire enhancements, our Z-Wave line is filled with the best and most user-friendly smart home options on the market today, making building a smart home easier than ever.”

The new line of Z-Wave smart controls also now includes S2 security and SmartStart™, which ensures each device has a safe network connection for enhanced protection and convenient device-specific codes for automatic pairing and effortless installation.



To learn more about the latest generation of GE-Branded Enbrighten Z-Wave in-wall smart controls, please visit www.ezzwave.com .

About Jasco

At Jasco, we design and develop products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco provides one of the most comprehensive product offerings in home automation, lighting, security, home entertainment, power and mobility products. While providing our retail partners full and far-reaching product assortments, we use our commitment to design, research and development to bring to market a steady flow of product innovations that energize and invigorate the home and mobile solution landscape. Visit www.jascoproducts.com to learn more and follow Jasco's Blog, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube channel for more information.

GE is a trademark of General Electric Company and under license to Jasco Products LLC, 10 E. Memorial Rd., Oklahoma City, OK 73114.

