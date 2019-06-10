Biosensors Market, 2024 - High-Growth Opportunities in Food Industry, Environmental Monitoring, and Biodefense

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosensors Market by Type (Sensor patch and embedded device), Product (Wearable and nonwearable), Technology (Electrochemical and optical), Application (POC, Home Diagnostics, Research Lab, Food & Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biosensors market was valued at USD 19.36 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 31.50 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period.



Biosensors refer to semiconductor devices designed to sense and convert biological responses into electrical signals using transducers. Biosensors are used as an analytical tool for providing qualitative or quantitative results of protein or nucleic acid targets.



Over the past few years, biosensors have become a prominent technology, with its increased use in medical, biodefense research, environmental monitoring, chemicals, and pharmaceutical processes. These are widely used in home diagnostics, research lab, biodefense, environmental monitoring, the food & beverages, and point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics.

The growth in the PoC market is attributed to advancements in biosensors technology and increasing demand for quick test results. Also, the growing prevalence of infectious and lifestyle diseases, such as cardiac complications and diabetes, is increasing the demand for PoC diagnostics.



Awareness among people for easy and convenient ways to get faster test results is also contributing to growing demand. Also, physicians prefer PoC for quick decision-making to prescribe drugs. On the contrary, doctors had to wait before starting with symptomatic treatment as test procedures previously took considerably longer time to yield results.



The biosensors market is witnessing slow commercialization, primarily due to price sensitivity; acceptance from end users; and concerns related to quality, authenticity, and reliability of products. Only a few practical systems are currently available in the market; of which, the major share is accounted for by medical diagnostics.



Glucose detecting biosensors currently witness the maximum sale. However, there is a potential market for nonbiomedical applications, which needs to be identified by players and promoted to end users. Another reason for slow commercialization is the use of enzyme-based transducers in biosensors. Enzyme-based transducers are expensive as the cost of sourcing, extraction, isolation, and purification is high.



Key players in this market have adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares.

