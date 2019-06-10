Medical Foods Market To Reach USD 29.54 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Factors contributing to the CAGR are high prevalence of the disease and growing nutritional disorders. Furthermore, key factors such as technological development, agreements and product launches are fueling the market growth of medical foods



Market Size – USD 17.27 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on current analysis the global medical foods market was valued at USD 17.27 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 29.54 billion by 2026, at a CAGR 6.9% Medical foods are planned for specific dietary management of a disease or a condition for which distinctive nutritional requirements, based on recognized scientific principles are established by medical evaluation. It is mandatory to consume medical foods under the supervision of a physician. Medical foods are to be consumed or administered enterally.

Specially formulated and intended for the dietary management of a disease that has distinctive nutritional needs that cannot be met by normal diet alone are known to be medical foods. Medical foods are not required to undergo premarket review or approval by FDA. Besides, they are relieved from the labeling requirements for health claims and nutrient content claims under the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act of 1990. Medical foods are customized for both pediatric and adult use and are available in a variety of forms, including powders, liquids, capsules, tablets, and bars. Moreover, they are specialized blends of macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and botanicals or preparations composed of a single nutrient.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1491

The rising elderly population is a major driver for the global medical foods market. They are more likely to advance nutritional disorders as well as to fall prey to other diseases that affect their capacity to absorb nutrients from their diet. Nutrition deficiency disorders are also more common among the geriatric demographic than in other patient classes, leading to the elderly population becoming a key consumer sector for the global medical foods market. The increasing prevalence of diabetes across the world is another key driver for the global medical foods market.

Moreover, technological progressions have abridged the cost of enteral drug administration, making it profitable. North America is expected to dominate the market with a market share of xx% during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Due to high disease prevalence, diabetic neuropathy held the largest market share of 51.1% in 2018. Also, chronic kidney disorder is expected to emerge with the fastest CAGR of 6.6%

In the United States, Alzheimer is the 6th leading cause of death. An estimated 5.8 million Americans of all ages are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2019. This number includes an estimated 5.6 million people age 65 and older and roughly 200,000 individuals under age 65 who have younger-onset Alzheimer's

Worldwide, 300 million people of all ages are suffering from depression. Depression is termed to be leading cause of disability around the world and is a key contributor to the overall global burden of disease

VAYA Pharma, Inc. introduced Vayarin Plus, extending its medical food offerings. The extra-strength formula in Vayarin, is indicated for the clinical dietary management of ADHD in adolescents and adults weighing over 97 lbs. Constant innovations and new product launches by leading manufacturers are the major factors boosting the demand for medical foods market

Orally administered medical foods accounted for the highest market share and are projected to maintain the dominance in future owing to ease in administration and their marketable probability. Enteral route of administration of medical foods registered highest CAGR and will continue to grow faster during the forecast period

Institutional sales of medical foods accounted the highest market revenue in the market while, online sales are expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share of 44.0% due to technological developments, high prevalence of the target disease and overall awareness among the people to avoid further complexities caused by these diseases

/EIN News/ -- To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-foods-market

Segments covered in the report:

This report about global medical foods market forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional and country level also, provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, administration, sales channel and regions:

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pills and tablets

Powder

Others

Applications (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Chronic kidney disease

Minimal hepatic encephalopathy

Chemotherapy-induced diarrhea

Pathogen-related infections

Diabetic neuropathy

ADHD

Depression

Alzheimer's disease

Nutritional deficiency

Orphan diseases Phenylketonuria Eosinophilic esophagitis FPIES Others

Other

Route of Administration (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oral

Enteral

Sales Channel (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Online Sales

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1491

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse more reports of Pharmaceutical category at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report/category/pharmaceutical

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.