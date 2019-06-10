Signals Intelligence (Electronic Intelligence (Elint) & Communications Intelligence (Comint)) Market - Global Forecast to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Market by Type (Electronic Intelligence (Elint) & Communications Intelligence (Comint)), Application (Airborne, Naval, Ground (Vehicle-Mounted, Soldiers, Base Station), Space, Cyber), & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The SIGINT market size is estimated to be USD 12.76 billion in 2017 and expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period to reach USD 15.59 billion in 2023.



The market is analyzed based on COMINT and ELINT, for its various applications, including airborne, ground, naval, space, and cyber. The global market is analyzed for North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. Among these, the US is expected to dominate the market with revenue shares of over 30% in 2017.



The demand for SIGINT is surging, owing to an increasing need for advancements in defense technologies to protect people and ensure national security. SIGINT refers to the information generated through intercepting and analyzing the communications and signals of any given target. It is categorized into Communication Intelligence (COMINT) and Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) based on the signal type.



Additionally, the signals are analyzed for both internal and external information, which are used for various defense and civil applications. Signal external provides information such as frequency, modulation, and strength of the signal. This information can be used to analyze network activities, such as traffic flow and patterns. Signals internal reveals the message content in the signal for which decryption or language translation techniques are used.

Few major vendors in the market include BAE Systems (BAE Systems), Thales Group (Thales), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Elbit Systems), General Dynamics Corporation (General Dynamics), Northrop Grumman Corporation (Northrop Grumman), Saab AB (Saab), Mercury Systems, Inc. (Mercury Systems), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (Lockheed Martin), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel Aerospace Industries), Rolta India Limited (Rolta India), Rheinmetall AG (Rheinmetall), Harris Corporation (Harris), SYSTEMATIC (Systematic), and Cobham plc (Cobham).



The vendors are continuously making new developments to gain a competitive advantage in the market; for instance, in December 2017, the company received a 7-year contract from the UK Ministry of Defence's (MOD) Maritime Combat Systems (MCS) team to provide mission-critical combat support across Royal Navy fleet and ensure the readiness of combat management systems, tactical networks, and shared infrastructures for 38 Royal Navy platforms. Moreover, Lockheed Martin has also signed an agreement with the US Navy to provide MH-60 helicopters with enhanced electronic warfare surveillance and countermeasure capabilities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Terrorism to Remain A Critical Global Threat

5.2.1.2 Growing Defense Budget of Major Countries Across the Globe

5.2.1.3 Modernization Or Replacement of Aging Defense Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Involved in Signals Intelligence System Deployment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Presence of Signals Intelligence in the Public Domain

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Incapability to Address Multiple Threats

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat From New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Signals Intelligence Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

6.2.1 Increasing Complexity of Threats Across the Globe to Drive the ELINT Market

6.3 Communications Intelligence (COMINT)

6.3.1 Growing Demand for COMINT Systems and Solution to Assess the Movements and Intentions of Enemy Forces



7 Signals Intelligence Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Ground

7.2.1 Need for Intelligence Services and Support Continues to Grow as Soldiers Remain Engaged on Multiple Fronts

7.3 Airborne

7.3.1 Air Forces of Various Nations are Investing Vigorously in Building Strong Communication Networks

7.4 Naval

7.4.1 Demand for Threat Identification and Strategic Intelligence Capabilities to Increase the Demand for SIGINT

7.5 Space

7.5.1 Growing Role of Space-Based SIGINT System in Defense and Security Operations to Drive Its Market Growth

7.6 Cyber

7.6.1 Cyber Threat Intelligence Helps Government and Defense to Combat Multiple Cyber Threats



8 Signals Intelligence Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

9.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

9.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.4.1 Visionary Leaders

9.4.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.4.3 Innovators

9.4.4 Emerging Companies



10 Company Profiles

10.1 BAE Systems

10.2 Lockheed Martin

10.3 Northrop Grumman

10.4 Thales

10.5 Raytheon

10.6 Elbit Systems

10.7 General Dynamics

10.8 Israel Aerospace Industries

10.9 SAAB

10.10 Mercury Systems

10.11 Rolta India

10.12 Rheinmetall

10.13 Systematic A/S

10.14 Harris

10.15 Cobham



