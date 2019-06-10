Viking Cold Solutions Installs 1.3 MW of Thermal Energy Storage in Industrial Cold Storage Facilities as Part of a Massachusetts Utility Demand Management Program

Energy-saving thermal storage systems successfully deployed in warehouses owned by logistics companies, foodservice distributors, food processors, and non-profits

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON and BOSTON, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viking Cold Solutions , the leading thermal energy storage provider for low-temperature cold storage industries, has completed the installation of eight Thermal Energy Storage (TES) systems as part of a utility-backed demand management program in Massachusetts. These eight behind-the-meter TES systems store and facilitate management of approximately 1.3 megawatts (MW) of energy onsite, and do not require any additional real estate for the system components. The average size of the cold storage facilities in the program is approximately 50,000 square feet, with the largest being 157,000 square feet.



Frozen food warehouse with Viking Cold Solutions Thermal Energy Storage (TES) systems installed. TES systems combine intelligent controls and thermal mass to safely extend the benefits of floating (or flywheeling) up to 13 hours; decrease total energy consumption from 15% to 35%; and add three times longer temperature resiliency to freezers.





Installation time averaged 127 days from agreement to commissioning and removal of demand from the grid. The Greater Boston Food Bank was the first TES installation of the demand management program, which also includes industrial facilities owned by the world’s largest third-party cold storage company, the world’s largest foodservice distributor, and numerous frozen food processing companies.

Energy is the second highest direct operating cost for cold storage operators, who must run their refrigeration systems nearly 24 hours per day. Additionally, these facilities have the highest energy demand per cubic foot of any industrial category on the grid. Viking Cold’s TES systems not only store enough energy to cycle off refrigeration for up to 13 hours per day to avoid time-of-use and demand charges, they also improve the existing refrigeration systems’ efficiency and reduce consumption by more than 25 percent.

“Our TES systems, with a levelized cost of energy that is less than two cents per kilowatt-hour, provide commercial and industrial demand management tools for utilities, while lowering energy costs for customers in frozen food,” said Collin Coker, Viking Cold Solutions’ VP of Sales and Marketing. “This program enabled users to deploy proven, clean technology to improve temperature stability and safely reduce energy costs with no upfront capital.”

The Viking Cold TES systems have a 20-year life with zero maintenance and provide resiliency and risk mitigation by extending temperature control three times longer during power outages or equipment failures.

Viking Cold Solutions will be exhibiting at the Global Cold Chain Expo and Conference at McCormick Place in Chicago, June 10-12. The company’s booth is #25015.

About Viking Cold Solutions:

Viking Cold Solutions is the leading thermal energy storage provider to the energy-intensive frozen/low-temperature cold storage industry. Viking Cold delivers cost-effective and flexible energy management services which preserve food and help reduce environmental impact. Its patented Thermal Energy Storage system with phase change material (PCM), intelligent controls, and 24/7 cloud-based monitoring, allows customers to reduce cold storage energy costs up to 35 percent or more, while improving temperature stability and maximizing refrigeration efficiencies. Viking Cold Solutions’ TES systems have been Measured and Verified and incentivized by energy utilities across the U.S. and are currently in use around the world in grocery stores, low-temperature warehouses, and restaurants.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b26c6ff5-a9ef-4ed9-b814-aabf49b653ab



