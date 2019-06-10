Media Advisory: Flywire HR Executive to Speak at Future of Work Summit

Here, There and Everywhere – Using Technology to Engage a Distributed Workforce

BOSTON and LONDON, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Hartman, Chief People Officer for Flywire , will participate in a panel discussion at the upcoming Future of Work Summit, which takes place June 13th at WeWork Devonshire Square in London. The event is part of London Tech Week, an annual gathering which connects international communities from across the spectrum to address how access to tech for all can have a profoundly positive impact in society and business.



Hartman’s panel session, titled Here, There and Everywhere – Using Technology to Engage a Distributed Workforce, will cover the challenges of engaging today’s distributed workforce as well as tools and best practices for success. It will be moderated by George Muir, founder of Udal Cuain. Darren Isaacs, Transformation Programme Director for Stagecoach Group, and Chintan Patel, Chief Technologist for Cisco UK & Ireland, will join Hartman on the panel.

The Future of Work Summit caters to those responsible for people strategy, organizational development, workplace tech implementation, or have the potential to influence change in the workplace. This year’s Summit will focus primarily on two key factors driving the shift towards a modernized workplace – technology and demographics.

Session Details:

Here, There and Everywhere – Using Technology to Engage a Distributed Workforce

Thurs, June 13th, 11:45 – 12:10 pm

Future proof your workplace and create a dynamic, inspiring and inclusive environment for your employees regardless of location. Understand how to utilize technology to revitalize the distributed workplace experience.

- Apps and tools available to help engage a distributed or mobile workforce.

- How employers encourage mobile employees to engage with tech initiatives.

- Challenges across demographics.

- Creating a sense of loyalty and purpose in dispersed employees.

- Developing leaders who understand the Future of Work.

About Flywire

Flywire solves complex payment problems for businesses and institutions to empower new opportunities globally and locally. The company processes billions in payments per year, connecting all the entities involved to make those transactions faster, more secure, less expensive, and more transparent. Clients in business, education, and healthcare use Flywire’s full-service platform to tailor the payment experience for their customers and to create a single point of visibility and control for payer engagement and receivables management—from invoicing and payment through reconciliation. Flywire also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as around-the-clock online payment tracking.

The company is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, London and Manchester (UK), Valencia (Spain), Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Cluj (Romania), and Sydney. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com .

Media Contact: Tim Walsh +1 617.512.1641 timw@walshgroupmarketing.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.