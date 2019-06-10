Manual Resuscitators Market To Reach USD 640.4 Million by 2026 | Reports And Data

Factors contributing to high CAGR are utilization of flow-inflating neonatal care and intensive care units. Moreover, technological progressions, product launches and partnerships have further fueled the market growth.



Market Size – USD 459.1 million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR 4.2% of Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on current analysis the global manual resuscitators market was valued at USD 459.1 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 640.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%. Manual resuscitators are used to standardize the provisions of adequate ventilation and sufficient oxygen concentrations when a ventilator is not available for procedures, namely CPR, or suctioning.

It is necessary to keep manual resuscitators fully assembled so that it will be ready for immediate use. Big Valve Mask (BVM) is a simple manual resuscitator which is a portable handled ventilator comprising of three components viz. a bag, valve and a mask. Manual resuscitator,or BVM, is also known as Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU).

There are two types of modality types, namely, disposable manual resuscitator and reusable manual resuscitator. Disposable manual resuscitators are commonly used to ventilate patients during cardiopulmonary resuscitation, suctioning, and intrahospital transport, and their clinical performance is critical. Reusable manual resuscitators can be used several times even after its purpose is served once. Utilization of flow-inflating manual resuscitators in neonatal care or in intensive care units has proved to drive the market for flow-inflating manual resuscitators. On the other hand, the market for self-inflating resuscitator is driven by its utilization in hospital set ups including neonates and pregnancy units.

Silicon material is cost efficient but has shown to have allergic effects on patients. This can be a matter of concern as it may lead to asthma in patients leading to deteriorating of health conditions.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Around 4 million babies die in the first four weeks of life, out of which 75% deaths are in the first week. Neonatal intensive care in low and middle-income countries

North America has dominated the market in earlier years and it will continue to do so in the coming years it has registered market share of 38.6% in the manual resuscitators market.

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the manual resuscitators market is expected to register itself as highest growing segment during 2019-2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%; owing to the untapped market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India

Around 400,000 cases were registered of Out -of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest (OHCA) in the U.S and around 200,000 collectively in Europe. This shows that there has been a worldwide rise in the number of the out-of-hospital cardiac arrests all over the world

India has introduced new development which enlarge infant resuscitator. This innovation is proving to level up on to the existing device. It also provides a feedback about the ventilation technique to the healthcare professionals

It is estimated that 3.17 million deaths were caused by the disease in 2015 (that is, 5% of all deaths globally in that year). More than 90% of COPD deaths occur in low¬ and middle-income countries

Self-inflating bags accounted for the largest market share and is forecasted to remain dominant during the forecast period at a market share of 49.5% self-inflating bags are rather user friendly than other resuscitators thus, showcasing high demand in the medical resuscitators market

The flow-inflating bag or anesthesia bag is projected to witness speedy rise in demand due to the fact that they are predominantly used for neonatal care and intensive units, where 100% oxygen delivery is of extreme important

Segments covered in the report:

This report about global manual resuscitators market forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional and country level also, provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, technology, modality, end use and regions:

Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Flow-inflating manual resuscitator

Self-inflating manual resuscitator

Other

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Cardiopulmonary arrest

Others (Anesthesia, Asthma)

Modality (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Disposable manual resuscitator

Reusable manual resuscitator

Technology (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Material

Silicon

PVC

Rubber

Valve

Pop-off valve

PEEP valve

Others (Pneumatic, double wall and mask)

End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Intensive care units

Out-of-hospital care (Ambulances)

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

Specialized diagnostic centers

Specialized clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



