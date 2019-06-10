Digital Pathology Market To Reach USD 1180.2 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Factors contributing to the high CAGR are ease of consultation, increasing implementation of digital pathology and rising prevalence of cancer. Further, technological advancements, product launches, collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions are anticipated to fuel the overall market growth of global digital pathology market across the globe.



Market Size – USD 463.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.2%, Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on current analysis the global digital pathology market was valued at USD 463.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1180.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.2%. Digital pathology is an innovation predominantly committed to improve operational efficiency, minimization of laboratory expenses, enhanced productivity, improving treatment decisions and patient care. Interpretation of pathology information generated from a digitized glass slide is known as digital pathology.

Virtual microscopy is a part of digital pathology which enables to practice converting glass slides into digital slides that can be viewed, managed, shared and analyzed on a computer monitor. Digital pathology is presently considered as one of the most promising areas of diagnostic medicine in order to achieve accurate, feasible and faster diagnosis, prognosis and prediction of cancer and other important diseases. Market drivers for digital pathology market are growing applications of digital pathology, ease of consultation, increasing implementation of digital pathology to boost lab efficiency, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing interventions by governments and initiatives by key industry players.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1493

Rigid regulatory requirements, high cost of systems and sampling errors are some factors that are anticipated to hold back the global digital pathology market during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to, technological progressions, R&D investments and continuous government support.

Further key findings from the report suggest

There were an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors in the United States. The number of cancer survivors is expected to increase to 20.3 million by 2026. Due to increase in the chances of survival, it is expected to increase the market revenue of digital pathology

Biotech and pharma companies are predicted to showcase a stable growth during the forecast period. The growth is credited to enlarged use of digital pathology in drug development, oncology clinical trials, and preclinical GLP pathology. Cumulative occurrence of cancer and demand for better treatment options is further fueling the market

Teleconsultation segment in applications of digital pathology market is estimated to account for the highest share of 45.8% in the market due to accessibility to patients in remote areas with specialist pathological consultation

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the digital pathology market is expected to register itself as highest growing segment during the forecasted period, at a CAGR of 13.4%; owing it to the qualitative as well as quantitative market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India

Owing to increasing adoption of digital pathology solution worldwide, the scanners segment is expected to dominate the digital pathology market with growing CAGR of 11.7%

In 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the United States and it is anticipated that approximately 609,640 people will die from the disease. Thus, it is likely to prosper the digital pathology market due to high prevalence of the target disease

Roughly 38.4% of men and women are likely to be diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes. In 2017, it was estimated that around 15,270 children and adolescents ages 0 to 19 were diagnosed with cancer and 1,790 died of the disease

/EIN News/ -- To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/digital-pathology-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, products, end use and regions:

Product (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

scanners

software

communication systems

slide management systems

storage systems

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Human pathology

Veterinary pathology

Applications (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Teleconsultation

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery and development

Cancer cell detection

Others

End Use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Pathology labs

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1493

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse more reports of Healthcare IT category at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report/category/healthcare-it

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.