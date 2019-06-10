Sonatype’s Nexus User Conference to Bring 2,000 DevSecOps Leaders Together for Free, Live Streamed Event

The June 12 Conference Features 44 Nexus Innovators, Customers and Industry Leaders

/EIN News/ -- FULTON, MD, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the inventors of software supply chain automation, will host its second annual Nexus User Conference on June 12, 2019. The free, live, and online event will bring together more than 2,000 DevOps and DevSecOps practitioners to galvanize the industry and share actionable insights, technical how-to’s, and first-hand stories about DevSecOps transformations.

The program’s agenda is carefully crafted to provide attendees with real insights from Nexus Innovators and thought-provoking conversation about the state of the DevSecOps industry. Nexus User Conference attendees will be able to customize their experience around three tracks, which include Peer-to-Peer stories, Technical Overview and Successful Solutions. Throughout the event, they will also be able to interact with their peers and speakers via the conference’s Slack workspace.

A sampling of speakers and sessions include:

Maturing DevOps in TD Bank

Sladjana Jovanovic & Bill McArthur, TD Bank

The Path Forward for the Nexus Platform (Keynote)

Brian Fox, Sonatype

How (and why) to Build Your Own DevSecOps Team

James Dean, BlueCrossBlueShield Tennessee

The Case for Software Bill of Materials (Keynote)

Allan Friedman, US Department of Commerce, NTIA

Tools, Not Rules

Tim Klever, American Express

OSS for Enterprise: Procure Secure Components Faster & Manage Risk Better

Sheshagiri Rao, Discover

Building Container Based Pipelines in AWS

Vinoo Palayoor & Sunny Savaliya, BJ's Wholesale Club

“Last year, for our inaugural Nexus User Conference, we decided to effectively open source our conference to bring our community together, rather than divide it by those with budget or a convenient geolocation. We had such incredible feedback, that we decided to do it again,” said Derek Weeks, VP and DevOps Advocate at Sonatype. “This year’s lineup brings an incredible opportunity for learning, knowledge sharing and direct access to some of the industry’s key visionaries.”

For those unable to attend live, all sessions will be recorded and available to watch on demand.



About Sonatype

More than 10 million software developers rely on Sonatype to innovate faster while mitigating security risks inherent in open source. Sonatype’s Nexus platform combines in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance to automate and scale open source governance across every stage of the modern DevOps pipeline. Sonatype is privately held with investments from TPG, Goldman Sachs, Accel Partners, and Hummer Winblad Venture Partners. Learn more at www.sonatype.com.

