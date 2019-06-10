Dawson James Securities Appoints Jason Kolbert to Director of Research

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dawson James Securities, Inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Kolbert to the position of Director of Research.



Robert D. Keyser, CEO of Dawson James says, “Jason has significantly raised our research presence since he joined in November.” Mr. Keyser continues, “In the current small to microcap life sciences market it has never been more important for a firm to have high quality research to help our institutional and retail investors identify the next successful emerging growth company. Jason will continue to work closely with Robert Wasserman who has specialized in healthcare research for more than 25 years.”

Mr. Kolbert says, “I’m thrilled to take on this additional role of building upon our respected research product that brings institutional quality analysis to small and middle capitalized companies working towards broadening their shareholder base.”

Jason’s career began as a chemist in the pharmaceutical industry and evolved into a product and marketing manager with Schering-Plough in Japan. Upon returning from Japan, Jason joined Salomon Smith Barney, as a research associate which has now evolved into a 20-year career on Wall Street as a leader in the Healthcare space.

Jason’s coverage will expand across multiple therapeutic areas in biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. As an analyst Jason has developed a high level of expertise in oncology, virology and cell-based medicine such as CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptor)-T cells and regenerative medicine (stem cells).

Prior to joining Dawson James, Mr. Kolbert spent the prior year as a senior biotechnology analyst at HC Wainwright and spent the previous seven years at the Maxim group, where he was an Executive Managing Director and the Head of Healthcare Research at the firm. During this period Jason and his team covered 80 names across the healthcare vertical. Jason’s Wall Street career began with seven years at Citi Group followed by several years on the buy side as a portfolio manager with the Susquehanna International Group. Mr. Kolbert returned to his sell-side role after spending time in Industry as the head of business development for a public cell therapy company. Mr. Kolbert holds an undergraduate degree from the State University of New York in Chemistry and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of New Haven.

About Dawson James Securities, Inc.

Dawson James Securities specializes in capital raising for small and microcap public and private growth companies primarily in the Life Science/Health Care, Technology and Consumer sectors and is a full service investment banking firm with research, institutional and retail sales, and execution trading and corporate services. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Dawson James is privately held with offices in New York, Maryland and New Jersey. www.dawsonjames.com

Thomas W. Hands, President thands@dawsonjames.com

