Selligent Marketing Cloud to Showcase Collaboration with Genesys at Xperience19

DENVER, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xperience19 – Global B2C marketing automation company, Selligent Marketing Cloud , today announced that it will showcase the power of delivering connected experiences across marketing, sales and services at Xperience19 . Hosted by Genesys , the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact center solutions , Xperience19 brings together over 2,000 industry leaders and will be held June 10-13 in Denver.

/EIN News/ -- As a partner at Xperience19’s inaugural Sales and Marketing Day , Selligent Marketing Cloud will highlight how its solution combined with the Genesys Customer Experience Platform can enable businesses from a myriad of industries to leverage real-time marketing insights to deliver personalized, connected experiences across all consumer touchpoints. Genesys, the world’s #1 Customer Experience Platform , is trusted by over 11,000 customers in more than 100 countries.

“Every company’s success today hinges on their ability to keep up with ever-rising consumer expectations,” said John Hernandez, CEO of Selligent Marketing Cloud. “Customers do not keep track of which department they interact with; they just want a consistent experience. Our solution, together with Genesys, provides companies across all industries with a deep and full view of the customer journey to surface critical insights and deliver real-time, personalized recommendations like never before.”

Selligent Marketing Cloud’s Universal Customer Profile provides a single view of customer interactions and behaviors, aggregating real-time multichannel data to empower companies to deliver relevant content and offers at the right moment and the right time. When combined with Genesys, brands can break down the silos between marketing, sales and service, merging all customer data to deliver highly-responsive and fully-connected customer experiences.

Selligent Marketing Cloud along with the Genesys Customer Experience Platform enables companies to deliver:

AI-driven real-time personalization by surfacing offers based on past purchase behavior and customer interactions

by giving visibility into the full customer journey to deliver the most relevant insights regardless of channel Improved customer engagement by empowering agents with information to proactively follow-up or share related product care or service information via digital channels

“Consumers today expect connected, personalized engagement across all touchpoints and in every moment. To do this, companies need to look at the totality of the brand experience and eliminate the silos that exist across marketing, sales and service,” said Janelle Dieken, Senior Vice President, Solutions and Product Marketing at Genesys. “Selligent understands how critical it is to bridge this divide so businesses can deliver the enhanced, seamless experiences today’s consumers demand. We are excited the company is joining us at our Sales and Marketing Day during Xperience19 to give our customers yet another opportunity to derive greater value from their customer experience solutions.”

“Every interaction on every channel is a decisive moment, where brands can either build or break a long-term customer relationship,” said Sheila McGee-Smith, Principal Analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics. “Selligent and Genesys have created a unique partnership to address a business challenge acknowledged by countless executives -- of connecting insights across the entire customer journey, in real-time, to improve the customer experience.”

Selligent Marketing Cloud is a gold sponsor of Xperience19 and will be speaking on “Leveraging AI for Personalized Experiences” on Tuesday, June 11 at 2:40pm. Learn more about the combined Selligent Marketing Cloud and Genesys solution and how to maximize every moment with your consumers by visiting Selligent Marketing Cloud at the Genesys Sales and Marketing Day during Xperience19.

Xperience19 is an annual conference for Genesys customers and partners to join forces and explore innovations in customer experience and the digital world. Attendees will experience breakout sessions and keynote speakers highlighting the latest developments in AI, cloud migration, security, change management, real-world analytics, asynchronous messaging, and more. Join the conversation on social media at #Xpr19.

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is a sophisticated B2C marketing platform that empowers ambitious relationship marketers to maximize every moment they engage with consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud enables marketers to easily target, trigger, and deliver highly personalized messaging across all critical channels.

More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their marketing programs. With 10 offices across the United States and Europe and more than 50 partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service.

