2019 State of E-Discovery Report Shows Legal Teams Must Embrace Technology

The 2nd annual report from Exterro looks at trends, practices, and challenges in the evolving e-discovery industry

Portland, OR, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro® Inc., the preferred provider of software specifically designed for in-house legal and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations, today announced the release of the 2019 State of E-Discovery Report . The State of E-Discovery Report pulls information from eighteen different industry-leading studies, reports, and articles covering e-discovery, information governance, privacy, and other issues facing legal teams, providing a comprehensive look at the trends, practices, and challenges facing the e-discovery industry today.



/EIN News/ -- The 2019 State of E-Discovery Report shows that legal teams must embrace new technologies and proven processes to meet the challenges of the evolving e-discovery industry.

Additional key learnings from the report include:

The demands on in-house legal teams are rising: Data volumes continue to explode, from 230 GB per IT person in 2014 to a projected 1230 GB in 2020, meaning legal and IT teams need to assess and inventory their data and prioritize data remediation to be successful. Case law and technology create new obligations to preserve data. Meanwhile, the average corporations have 70 cloud-based collaboration tools and yet only 51% of enterprises can collect from social media and IM.

Major regulatory changes concerning data protection are spreading, including the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act), along with many more states considering similar legislation. In fact, the biggest changes in e-discovery may arise from these large shifts in data privacy and security regulations.

78% of in-house teams have fewer than 50 members and 69% of in-house teams conduct the majority of e-discovery operations. By using technology, along with maximizing best practices, smaller legal teams can function effectively.

The 2019 State of E-Discovery Report includes data and analysis from various organizations in the e-discovery, information governance, and privacy practices, including:

“With the second release of the State of E-Discovery Report, we have brought in data from even more industry-leading surveys and reports to provide a comprehensive look at issues facing legal professionals today in the areas of information governance, e-discovery, and privacy. The report will help legal teams by providing data around the importance of being proactive, cooperating and communicating effectively, and treating e-discovery as a business process,” said Bill Piwonka, CMO at Exterro.

Download the complete 2019 State of E-Discovery Report here .

