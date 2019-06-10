Logi Analytics Acquires Zoomdata, Extending Market Leadership in Embedded Analytics

Acquisition enables application teams to embed analytics with patented technology for big data and streaming data

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logi Analytics, Inc. (“Logi”) today announced the acquisition of Zoomdata, the leading analytics platform for big data and live streaming data. The acquisition comes three months after Logi acquired JReport for pixel-perfect operational reporting. The combination solidifies Logi’s position as the leader in embedded analytics, now with the richest suite of capabilities and a global partner network.



“The nature of data is changing,” said Steven Schneider, CEO of Logi. “It’s growing bigger and faster and is increasingly being managed using next generation data systems from companies like Cloudera, Elastic, Google, Amazon, MongoDB and Snowflake. At Logi, our vision is to help application teams create smarter software. And with Zoomdata, product managers and developers have native access to cloud data warehouses, big data, and streaming data, plus an expert global partner network.”

For three years in a row, Zoomdata received the Technology Innovation Award for Big Data Analytics by Dresner Advisory Services. Zoomdata’s unique and patented streaming technology allows real-time visibility into data that is too big to move and data that changes frequently, which are common challenges for Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, financial risk and fraud, customer insight, hospital patient care, and telco network performance applications.

“By joining forces with Logi, our groundbreaking analytics software will be embedded in more applications,” said Nick Halsey, CEO of Zoomdata. “Many more people will be able to analyze billions of rows of data in seconds, even across multiple data sources, within the applications they use all day, every day.”

Zoomdata is Logi’s second acquisition in 2019. “Logi’s developer-grade platform offers the broadest set of embedded analytics capabilities in the industry, including security integration, custom theming, self-service analysis, workflow, write-back, pixel-perfect operational reporting, predictive analytics, and big data analytics. And Zoomdata’s worldwide network of key resellers and systems integrators like StrategyCore, Deloitte, InfoSys, and Hitachi will help companies successfully adopt, build, and manage mission-critical applications,” said Schneider.

Terms of the transaction will not be disclosed. Catapult Advisors LLC acted as financial advisor to Logi Analytics. Marlin & Associates acted as financial advisor to Zoomdata. For more information, visit www.logianalytics.com/zoomdata .

About Logi Analytics

Delivering compelling applications with analytics at their core has never been more crucial—or more complex. Logi is the only developer-grade analytics platform focused exclusively on embedding analytics in commercial and enterprise applications. Logi leverages your existing tech stack and supports unlimited customization and white-labeling, so you can quickly build a completely unique analytics experience.

Over 2,100 applications have trusted the Logi platform to deliver sophisticated analytics capabilities and power their businesses. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with offices in Ireland, England, and China. Learn more at LogiAnalytics.com .

About Zoomdata

Zoomdata is an award-winning data visualization and analytics software platform company that specializes in real-time exploration of big data, streaming data, and multisource analysis. Its innovative data access framework leverages modern data sources for high performance and security in mission-critical data applications. Built on open APIs and a modern microservices architecture, the Zoomdata platform is highly adaptable, elastically scalable, and easily deployed in the cloud, on-prem, and embedded in other applications. The company launched in 2014, and holds multiple patents related to streaming data delivery and interactivity.

