Sales Commence for Luxury Condominiums at The Marbury on the Upper West Side

Newly Restored and Transformed, Landmarked Beaux Arts Building at 164 West 74th Street Now Offers Luxury Residences with Modern Appeal

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Development , a New York-based real estate development company, is unveiling 14 impeccable residences at The Marbury , a landmarked Beaux Arts building at 164 West 74th Street on New York City’s Upper West Side. Greystone Development has exclusively engaged Alexa Lambert at Stribling Marketing Associates to lead sales at the condominiums.



Originally built in 1901 as a luxury hotel, the transformed eight-story building in the Central Park West Historic District is home to 14 one- to four-bedroom luxury condominiums, including two duplex penthouses. Many of the residences feature private balconies, and the interiors and amenities are designed by Maureen McDermott of Winter McDermott Design. The Marbury is a short distance from Central Park, Riverside Park, the American Museum of Natural History, and the Beacon Theatre, in addition to neighborhood shops, restaurants and the 72nd Street subway.

Architect Barry Rice has thoughtfully restored the 30,000 square foot building’s historic front façade, and designed the new south-facing, chevron-shaped rear exterior in the tradition of grand European courtyards and historic Upper West Side buildings. Additionally, The Marbury features a French-inspired lobby with a doorman, as well as a fitness center, lounge, private dining room, courtyard, and a bike room.

Condominium prices start at $2,850,000 ranging up to $7 million for the duplex penthouses.

“The Marbury is magnificent. The property showcases Greystone’s ability to preserve and amplify landmarked New York City buildings, and its neoclassical design and modern functionality mean residents can enjoy beautifully tailored homes in a sought-after Upper West Side location,” said Thomas Ryan, head of Greystone Development. “We are thrilled we were able to realize our vision for this property in cooperation with our partners.”

Greystone developed The Marbury in a joint venture with Prime Rok Real Estate. The residential condominium conversion began in 2016 with the approval of New York City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission.

For more information, visit www.164west74.com , call (212) 688-7474 or email sales@164west74.com .

About Greystone Development

Greystone Development is a full-service real estate developer. Since 1992, Greystone has acquired, repositioned and developed over $2 billion in properties nationwide spanning approximately 3.5 million square feet. Our portfolio is diverse, comprised of condominium, rental, office, retail, mixed use and healthcare properties. Greystone Development is currently developing 15 real estate projects in premier markets such as New York, Miami and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.greystonedevelopment.com .

Greystone Development is a part of the Greystone group of companies, active in real estate lending, investment and advisory. For more info, visit www.greyco.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.