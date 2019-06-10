Global Gate Driver IC Market to Reach $2.04 Billion by 2025 at 6.3% CAGR: AMR

Increased adoption of smart grid & smart home technologies and rise in need for high voltage devices are expected to propel the growth of the global gate driver IC market. The IGBT segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. On the other than, the optical isolation segment held the largest share in 2017.

Portland, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global gate driver IC market accounted for $1.26 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $2.04 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in adoption of smart grid & smart home technologies and increase in need for high voltage devices have boosted the growth of the global gate driver IC market. However, design complexities of ICs hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in power transistors for different renewable energy systems and rapid electrification for automobiles are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Global gate driver IC market was divided on the basis of transistor type, semiconductor material, mode of attachment, isolation technique, application, and geography. Based on transistor type, the market segments into MOSFET and IGBT. The MOSFET segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing two-thirds of the market, owing to its user-friendly & low-cost nature and increase in investments in R&D activities. However, the IGBT segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, owing to its use in renewable energy, motor drive, high voltage direct current (HVDC), and consumer electronics.

On the basis of semiconductor material, the market divided into SiC and GaN. The SiC segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2017 and is estimated to continue its dominance throughout the study period. This is due to its energy-efficient nature and robust and compact design. However, the GaN segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% through 2025, owing to its capability to survive high temperature & low manufacturing cost.

Based on isolation technique, the market categorizes into magnetic isolation, capacitive isolation, and optical isolation. The optical isolation segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly half of the market share and is expected to continue its trend through 2025, owing to its reduced power consumption, improved efficiency, and switching specifications enabling usage of small filters. However, the capacitive isolation segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.1% through 2025.

The global gate driver IC market report provides analysis of the major market players such as Renesas Electronics, Infineon Technologies, Toshiba, NXP Semiconductors, ROHM Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, ON Semiconductor, Texas Instrument, Semtech, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

