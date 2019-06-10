U.S. commercial insurance prices increase during the first quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. commercial insurance prices have increased in the first quarter of 2019, according to leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, Willis Towers Watson’s (NASDAQ: WLTW) Commercial Lines Insurance Pricing Survey (CLIPS). The survey compared prices charged on policies underwritten during the first quarter of 2019 to those charged for the same coverage during the same quarter in 2018. The price change reported by carriers for the quarter was just above 2%.



Price changes for most lines were similar to or slightly above those reported last quarter. Four standard lines indicated material price increases: commercial auto, commercial property, excess/umbrella liability, and directors and officers liability. The outlier in the survey results continues to be commercial auto, where significant price increases were again reported — in the double digits for the fourth consecutive quarter. Price changes were positive and of reasonably similar magnitude across all account sizes.

“Overall, price changes were consistent with recent surveys, with the exception of directors and officers liability, where data now indicate an uptick of price increases into the mid-single digits,” said Jeffrey Carlson, director, Insurance Consulting and Technology, Willis Towers Watson. “Also, while estimates of 2018 claim cost inflation are still elevated compared to the recent past, they have moderated somewhat from estimates provided in our last survey, as the data continue to mature.”

CLIPS is a retrospective look at historical changes in commercial property & casualty (P&C) prices and claim cost inflation. A forward-looking analysis of commercial P&C trends, outlook and rate predictions can be found in Willis Towers Watson’s Marketplace Realities series.

About CLIPS

CLIPS data are based on both new and renewal business figures obtained directly from carriers underwriting the business. CLIPS participants represent a cross section of U.S. P&C insurers that includes many of the top 10 commercial lines companies and the top 25 insurance groups in the U.S. This particular survey compared prices charged on policies written during the first quarter of 2019 with the prices charged for the same coverage during the same quarter of 2018. For the most recent survey, 40 participating insurers representing approximately 20% of the U.S. commercial insurance market (excluding state workers compensation funds) contributed data.

