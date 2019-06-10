Golden Leaf Holdings Launches Golden ‘Blast’ Fruit Chew, 50mg Single Serving Edible, New to Oregon Market

PORTLAND, Ore., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”) (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a cannabis company with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands, today announced the launch of a new addition to their Golden branded Fruit Chew product line: a single-serving, 50mg THC edible called the “Golden Blast Fruit Chew.” The Blast Chew is novel to the Oregon market—currently very few products available offer a single serving of 50mg THC—and retails at a price point of $5 US (pre-tax).

The Blast Chew is tangerine flavored, sourced from natural fruit puree and includes the same energizing, wellbeing-focused ingredients offered in the popular Golden Fruit Chew product line. These health-focused ingredients include Maca Root Powder, which is believed to aid in hormone balance, energy and stamina, and contains Vitamin C, and Vitamin B Complex, which is believed to enhance mood, increase energy, and stimulate the immune system. The Blast Chew is completely vegan, soy-free, and gluten-free and contain highly potent, consistent, and flavorless THC distillate oil.

/EIN News/ -- “Edibles continue to demand consumer attention as a doseable, discreet, and smoke-free way to consume cannabis. Today’s consumers are seeking out edibles in every possible form and for every possible function, and the Golden Blast Chew offers a competitively priced, all natural single-serving size option that we believe is the first of its kind in the Oregon market. The entire Golden Chew product line, with its health and wellness focused ingredients, has been warmly received by consumers and we expect that to continue with this new product option,” said Karyn Barsa, CEO.

The Golden Blast Chew, as well as the full range of Golden Fruit Chew products, are currently available at Chalice Farms locations and other retailers throughout the state of Oregon.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf’s cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

