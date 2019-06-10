CeCors Inc. Preparing Final Stages of Launching CannMedLive App

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CeCors, Inc. (OTC PINK: CEOS), a Company focused on the Health & Technology Sector as well as other Emerging Technologies, is pleased to update its shareholders on its development of CannMedLive, Inc. When completed, CannMedLive will be a wholly owned subsidiary of CeCors, Inc. where the sole purpose of CannMedLive is to assist medical cannabis patient candidates in being educated and obtaining their medical cannabis prescription card as a registered Health Canada medical cannabis user.



In addition to launching its interactive website at www.cannmedlive.com, CannMedLive will also be launching two separate Apps in both Google Play and iTunes marketplace. The App will be free to medical cannabis users and physicians. The App will connect patients with physicians in a real-time live online format from the comfort and privacy of the patient’s own home. This enables a physician to conduct medical consults from either the web or with CannMedLive’s App through the patient’s smartphone.

Physicians will also be able to review and keep track of a patient’s medical history and be able to conduct follow up consults, which are recommended under Health Canada’s regulations and standard practice for medical cannabis users.

CannMedLive has been under development as a collaboration between CeCors, Inc. and Canadian Medical Cannabis Industry professionals and advisors who bring extensive experience in the field of medical cannabis and how it has evolved within the framework of Health Canada’s rules and regulations. CannMedLive’s portal will make it easy for patients that suffer from a variety of ailments - including and not limited to arthritis, Crohn’s disease, anxiety, glaucoma, inflammation and pain - in being able to obtain medical cannabis therapy and prescriptions through one of Health Canada’s Licensed Producers.

About CannMedLive

CannMedLive was founded in 2016 to assess patients across Canada for their eligibility in Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) program. Through CannMedLive Telemed Portal, it will allow physicians to educate and prescribe medical cannabis right from the privacy and comfort of their own home without the need to visit a physical clinic.

For more information visit: www.cannmedlive.com

About CeCors, Inc.

CeCors, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition and development of Emerging Technologies as well as Healthcare & Data related companies. Its focus will be on the Health & Technology Sector as well as other Emerging Technologies, primarily on the mental health market through our investment and development of our TeleMed (Telemedicine) Network connecting patients with medical professionals. Using the same network, CeCors, through CannMedLive, will also assist Medical Cannabis candidates by connecting them with physicians that will diagnose and suggest appropriate treatment.

In the Health & Data sector, CeCors will exploit Big Data's direct connection to medical advancements with its investment and development in its medical records management and portal companies. Further to this, we will be developing and utilizing blockchain technology to securely manage our big data so that it has a direct benefit to the patients that contribute their health history. As the Company expands with the addition of new management, so does the expansion and entry into new technologies.

Investor Relations:

CeCors, Inc.

investor@cecorsinc.com

877-348-1155

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.