CohBar poster available on preclinical results showing efficacy of a new family of mitochondria based therapeutics in a type 2 diabetes model as presented at the American Diabetes Association 79th Scientific Sessions

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat age-related diseases, today announced its poster presentation is available on the preclinical data on a family of novel peptide analogs related to the mitochondrially encoded peptide CB5064 which are under development as a potential source of treatments for type 2 diabetes, at the American Diabetes Association 79th Scientific Sessions held June 7-11, 2019 in San Francisco, California.



The new data were presented in a poster entitled: “Novel Analogs of the Mitochondrially Encoded Peptide CB5064 Improve Body Weight and Glucose Tolerance in DIO Mice, and Demonstrate Selective Agonism at the Apelin Receptor.” The poster can be found on the CohBar homepage www.cohbar.com or on the media page www.cohbar.com/news-media/publications or by directly clicking this link .

“The studies show novel peptide analogs of CB5064 that are effective in diet induced obese or DIO mice, a widely used model of type 2 diabetes, also interact with the apelin receptor, a key cell surface receptor involved in regulation of glucose utilization, fluid homeostasis, and cardiovascular function,” said Kenneth C. Cundy, Ph.D., CohBar’s Chief Scientific Officer. “The apelin receptor appears to play an important role in a number of age-related diseases including cardiovascular disease, liver disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. CB5064 analogs therefore represent a novel class of peptides with potential for treatment of type 2 diabetes and other metabolic diseases.”

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of natural occurring peptides within the mitochondrial genome which regulate metabolism and cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these mitochondrial-derived peptides into clinically relevant mitochondria based therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of age-related diseases with underlying metabolic dysfunction, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. To date, the company and its founders have discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides. For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com .

