FlexShopper, Inc. to Present at Oppenheimer & Co.’s 19th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and omnichannel LTO payment solution provider, today announced that CEO Brad Bernstein will present at Oppenheimer’s 19th Annual Consumer Growth & E-Commerce Conference, scheduled to take place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA on June 18 and 19, 2019.



Mr. Bernstein will present from 1:20 PM – 1:55 PM in the Phillips Room on Tuesday June 18th and will also participate in a panel discussion titled “Leveraging the Power of Digital to Connect with Consumers” on Wednesday June 19th from 12:00 Noon – 12:35 PM. Mr. Bernstein will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

FlexShopper, Inc. ( FPAY ) is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions for non-prime consumers and for retailers. For shoppers, a simple application completed online or in store provides immediate purchasing power to non-prime consumers. For retailers, we provide an attractive alternative to their non-prime retail customers, which helps them “save the sale” and increase their business. Our unique, proprietary technology platform serves both B2C and B2B channels. FlexShopper’s largest direct to consumer channel is its LTO marketplace ( www.flexshopper.com ), which features over 150,000 items drop-shipped by some of the nation’s largest retailers. The Company’s B2B channels include its mobile LTO point-of-sale technology and its LTO payment option on retailers’ ecommerce sites. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and pays its retail partners for the goods.

About Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange), and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage and investment banking services to high-net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, as discussed in FlexShopper's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

